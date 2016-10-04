Five pounds of meth found in local home

WORTHINGTON -- Carlos Menjivar, 26, of Worthington, made his initial appearance in Nobles County District Court on Tuesday morning, facing first-degree drug charges.

According to court records, the Worthington Police Department was expecting a possible delivery of methamphetamine to a Worthington residence on Sep.19. Menjivar -- along with Rogelio Garcia, Victor Medina, Marco Olivares and Saul Piceno -- live in the suspected residence, court records added.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers observed a green Kia Soul with a Colorado license plate pull up to the residence for about an hour. Once the vehicle left the house, officers followed the car and proceeded to stop it. The two men identified in the vehicle were Hector Martinez and Luis Palacios. Martinez said he went to visit his uncle in Minnesota, but he couldn’t remember his uncle’s name.

After police received a search warrant, officers found three plastic, tube-shaped bundles containing methamphetamine in Garcia’s and Piceno’s bedroom. A total amount of 42.97 ounces of meth was found in the bundles.

More methamphetamine was found in 32 individual one-ounce bags packaged together. In addition, another four small bags were located with 28 total grams of methamphetamine. When officers searched a garbage can located outside the house and the garage, they found two large zip lock bags containing methamphetamine residue.

All men were arrested and taken to Nobles County Jail.

The maximum sentence for a first-degree drug charge is 30 years in jail, a $1 million fine or both.

Menjivar’s defense attorney asked Judge Gordon Moore to consider the modification of the $20,000 bail since his client had no prior record. Moore denied the lawyer’s petition because of the severity of the charges Menjivar is facing.

Menjivar will return to court Nov.1 for a contested omnibus hearing.