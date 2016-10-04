Worthington woman faces drug charges

WORTHINGTON -- Shawna Fleshman, 46, of Worthington, made her initial appearance in Nobles County District Court on Tuesday morning to face a felony count of fifth-degree drug possession and a petty misdemeanor count of drug possession.

According to court records, Worthington Police Department officers found Fleshman in a residence with drug-related items and two individuals with active felony warrants.

Officers responded to a Sept. 18 call informing a welfare concern of Rore Kallemeyn, who was several months pregnant. Officers then learned Kallemeyn had an active felony warrant. Once officers arrived at the residence, they looked through the windows and saw several people, one of them being Fleshman.

David Durst, the apartment’s renter, opened the door and led officers where to Kallemeyn’s location. One of the officers noticed Kallemeyn had closed a closet door, and when the officer proceeded to open the door, he found Ethan Duffy -- who also had an active felony warrant -- inside the closet. Kallemeyn and Duffy were arrested immediately.

Fleshman was subsequently found in one of the bedrooms, and she told the officers that she was temporarily staying at the house until she could find another place. Police then discovered a black scale with white powder in Fleshman’s room, which tested positive for methamphetamine. She argued the scale did not belong to her, and Durst told the officer that he was not aware of the arrest warrants or the use of drugs in his home.

Duffy, Kallemeyn and Fleshman were transported to Prairie Justice Center

Fleshman has been previously convicted of two drug-related crimes. In 2011, she was convicted for storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child, and she was convicted for fifth-degree controlled substance possession in 2014.

Fifth-degree drug possession carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both. The petty misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of a $300 fine.

Fleshman will appear again in court Oct. 31 for a contested omnibus hearing.

Garcia-Blanco appears in drug case

Bryan Garcia-Blanco, 22, of Worthington, appeared in Nobles County District Court on Tuesday morning on two felony charges of fifth-degree drug possession, one felony charge for storing meth paraphernalia and two petty misdemeanors -- one for drug possession paraphernalia and another one for marijuana possession.

According to court records, Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force agents served a warrant Sept. 22 at a residence located in Nobles County. When agents entered the home, they saw two men sitting on the couch, who were identified as Garcia-Blanco and Javier Martinez.

Officers found a pipe in Martinez’s pocket, which had methamphetamine residue. Agents also spotted 4.3 grams of methamphetamine inside the refrigerator, along with two grams of marijuana. In addition, two dosage units of acetaminophen and hydrocodone, a schedule II controlled substance, were found,

The two children living at the residence were taken into custody and later placed with a family member.

Garcia-Blanco may face a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both for the fifth-degree drug possession charge. The felony charge for storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult carries a maximum sentence of no more than five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both. His two petty misdemeanor charges each carry a maximum sentence of $300 fine.

Garcia-Blanco will remain in custody with a posted bond of $2,500. He will appear again in court Nov. 1 for a contested omnibus hearing.