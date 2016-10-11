Worthington woman faces drug charges

Williams pleaded not guilty to one felony count of fifth-degree drug possession and to an additional charge of storing meth in the presence of a child.

According to court reports, the Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force (BRDTF) went to Williams’ residenceJuly 15 to speak with her about controlled substance use at her house. While officers searched the home, they found a white pen tube in plastic storage drawers next to the bed that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Williams told officers that her 10-year-old daughter lives with her. Her defense attorney claimed that there is not sufficient probable cause to accuse his client since the room where the drug was found did not belong to her. In addition, the defense counsel argued there is not enough evidence to prove she had any control of the drug.

The prosecutor asked Judge Gordon Moore two weeks to submit a written argument in the matter. Moore will be wait for that argument before making a final decision in the case.

If convicted, Williams could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both for her two felonies.