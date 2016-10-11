Worthington man accused of sexual conduct with minor

Lopez is facing two charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim younger than 13 and actor more than 36 months older than the complainant). He has also been charged with a gross misdemeanor.

According to court records, the Worthington Police Department was dispatched Aug. 22 to the emergency room at Sanford Worthington Medical Center for a report of sexual assault. The nurse told the officers that a 5-year-old girl was brought to the hospital to be examined after her parents learned she has been touched improperly. The nurse stated it did not appear there was penetration, so a rape kit was utilized for the victim.

The parents told the officers the child went to Lopez’s house the previous day, and she started complaining about pain in her genitalia after she left his house. The parents took their daughter to Child’s Voice in Sioux Falls, S.D., where she was examined and interviewed. The child said in the interview that Lopez pulled her pants and underwear down and touched her inappropriately.

When the officers talked to Lopez, he stated that the girl, who is related to him, was at his house the previous day. He added that she was playing around and as a way to prevent her from falling from the couch, he put his hand between the girl’s legs.

In an additional interview, Lopez said he overheard a conversation between some girls saying the victim’s genitalia was not properly cleaned. He said he wanted to check by himself the girl’s hygiene, so he pulled the victim’s pants and underwear down.

Judge Gordon Moore released Lopez under his own recognition since Lopez had no prior record. Lopez is not allowed to have any contact with the victim, and he must stay a minimum of 100 yards away from her home. In addition, he is not allowed to be with any individual under 18 years of age without other person in the room.

If convicted, a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge can carry a 30-year sentence, a $40,000 fine or both. The second charge -- of second-degree criminal sexual conduct -- can carry a 25-year prison sentence, a $35,000 fine or both. The gross misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail, a $3,000 fine or both.