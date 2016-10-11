Dammer pleads guilty to drug charges

WORTHINGTON -- Donna Dammer, 66, of Rushmore, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Nobles County District Court to one count of drug possession.

Dammer faced two second-degree possession charges, as well as charges of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of child or vulnerable adult and possession of drug paraphernalia. She pleaded guilty to one drug possession charge; the rest of her charges were dismissed.

According to court documents, the Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force (BRDTF) found several baggies with a crystal-like substance in Dammer’s bedroom on June 4, 2015, that tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed 23.6 grams with packaging. Dammer’s daughter, Amy Dammer, was also in the house at the time. Amy was sentenced in August to 270 days in the Nobles County Jail.

On Aug. 19, 2015, the defense counsel requested the case be dismissed due to lack of probable cause for the first search warrant executed on the home.

Judge Gordon Moore overruled the objection, noting that all evidence in the case would be weighed on its merit and relevance to the question of probable cause in the matter.

Dammer decided not to have a trial and pleaded guilty to all her charges. She will remain under probation until the Rock County District Court delivers pre-sentence investigation results to Moore.

If the plea agreement is accepted, Dammer will face 42 months in jail.

If convicted, second-degree controlled substance felonies carry a maximum sentence of three to 40 years in prison, a $500,000 fine or both. Fifth-degree possession carries a maximum sentence of six months to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $20,000. Storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.