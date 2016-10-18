Two Worthington men appear in burglary case

Hall and Anthony are each facing one felony charge of first-degree burglary, one gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree riot, two misdemeanor charges of fifth-degree assault and misdemeanor charges of of trespassing, damage to property and intent to commit an unlawful act-force. Anthony is also facing two additional felony charges of aiding an offender.

Anthony pleaded guilty to the first-degree burglary charge and one of the fifth-degree assault charges. The rest of his charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

No agreement was set in the Hall case, and his jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 3.

According to court documents, the Worthington Police Department received a report of a burglary on April 26, 2015. When officers arrived to the residence, one of the victims said three men broke into his house, punched him multiple times and took items from the residence. One of the victims identified Anthony as one of his attackers.

Police were able to identify one of the other two suspects as Hall. All three suspects were arrested and taken to Prairie Justice Center for interviews.

Anthony told police that one of the victims was his former roommate, but that he was recently removed from the residence after he stole money and the third suspect’s cellphone.

Anthony and Hall’s statements also differed from one another. Anthony said that the day of the incident, he and the two other suspects went to a party in Marshall and returned home around 4 a.m. Hall said they came home at 7 a.m. the next day.

When officers asked Anthony of injuries he had on his knuckles, he said they were a result of wrestling with a friend. He denied being at the victim’s house.

Judge Gordon Moore sentenced Anthony to six years of supervised probation and one year in the Nobles County Jail, which will be divided into 90-day stretches. Moore acknowledged the severity of the charges, but also noted that Anthony had no prior record and is enrolled in college. Anthony will start his sentence on July 1, 2017.

Hall’s felony charge of burglary first-degree carries a maximum sentence of no more than 20 years -- but no less than six months -- in jail, a $35,000 fine or both. His gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail, a $3,000 fine or both. Each of his misdemeanor charges carry a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.

Adrian man faces drug charges

Joshua Uhl, 33, of Adrian, appeared Tuesday morning in Nobles County District Court to face drug-related charges.

Uhl is facing one felony charge of fifth-degree possession of controlled substances and two petty misdemeanor charges of marijuana and paraphernalia possession.

On July 11, 2014, a police officer stopped a vehicle for speeding while traveling west on a Nobles County road. The driver was identified as Linh Nguyen, and Uhl was in the passenger seat. As the officer talked to Nguyen, he smelled a marijuana odor coming from the car.

When the officer asked if there was marijuana in the car, Nguyen and Uhl claimed they had been at a party where people were smoking marijuana. When the officer searched the car, he found a glass pipe broken in front of the passenger seat that tested positive for methamphetamine. The officer continued to search the car and found a small baggie that contained a small amount of a green leafy substance, which later field-tested positive for marijuana.

A small scale with a white residue was also found, and that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Uhl said none of the items found belonged to him; he was arrested and taken to Prairie Justice Center.

Uhl pleaded not guilty Tuesday to all the charges, but Judge Gordon Moore encouraged him to get an arraignment with the state. As for now, Moore said a two-day jury trial will be scheduled within the next month.

If Uhl is found guilty of the charges, he could face a maximum sentence of no more than five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both for fifth-degree possession. His misdemeanor charges carry a maximum sentence of a $300 fine.