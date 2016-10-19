Worthington man faces drug charges

Blue is facing one felony charge of fifth-degree drug possession and two misdemeanor charges of driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report Oct. 5 of a vehicle in a ditch on Nobles County 12. When the officer arrived at the scene, he approached the vehicle and found a man sleeping on the driver’s seat. The driver was identified as Blue, who stated his car had a bad wheel bearing that caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

Blue failed to give the officer his driver's license, and the officer suspected Blue was under the influence of a controlled substance. The officer observed a small fabric pouch on the driver’s seat that resembled a bulb from a glass pipe and later tested positive for methamphetamine. Blue denied owning the pipe, and he was arrested and taken to Prairie Justice Center.

Blue pleaded not guilty to all his charges Wednesday and is scheduled for a one-day jury trial in November.

Blue’s prior criminal record includes a conviction on a third-degree controlled substance charge in Chippewa County in November 2006. He also has another conviction for third-degree controlled substance in Yellow Medicine County in November 2009.

If convicted, Blue could face a maximum sentence of five year in jail, a $10,000 fine or both. The misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. His last misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of a $300 fine.

Blue also had an omnibus hearing Tuesday for a drug-related incident on June 2. He is facing one felony charge of fifth-degree drug possession and a petty misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, Worthington police officers were dispatched to Blue’s residence to investigate an alleged domestic dispute. When officers arrived at the scene, they overheard an argument coming from inside a garage. Officer went inside the garage and saw a woman and Blue.

While the officers were speaking with both individuals, one officer noticed a small, clear bag lying on the ground along with several broken glass pieces. The pieces of glass tested positive for methamphetamine, but not the baggie. Both Blue and the woman denied knowledge of the glass pieces.

As a result from evidence collected, the Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force (BRDTF) obtained a search warrant for Blue’s residence. On June 7, BRDTF executed the search and found a glass bong with residue on the stem, a baggie containing a crystallized substance, 9-mm ammunition and a digital scale with white residue. The balance was the only object that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Additionally, officers found a hypodermic needle in a bag, several pieces of glass and a bong. All of these items tested positive for methamphetamine.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Blue’s attorney called into probable cause into question, citing the way officers had found the glass pieces in the garage that later led the BRDTF to have access to a search warrant.

Judge Terry Vajgrt asked the defense as well as the state to submit their arguments in writing, with the prosecution receiving two weeks following their submissions to file a rebuttal.

The maximum sentence for the firearm violation charge is 15 years in prison (but no less than five years), a $30,000 fine or both.