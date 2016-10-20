Pipeline camp disputes film crew’s claims

Dallas Goldtooth, an organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network, issued a press release Thursday that said the “FrackNation” filmmakers broke several rules of the camp on Tuesday, including refusing to show credentials or get a press pass for the Oceti Sakowin camp.

A camp security officer said filmmaker Phelim McAleer and producer Magdalena Segieda were asked to show security images of children and remove images of the camp’s sacred fire. The crew became irate and jumped their vehicle toward members of the camp, hitting a security officer, according to the camp’s statement.

McAleer said he was reporting on the pipeline protest for the Facebook page of “FrackNation,” a film that aimed to counter the anti-fracking movie “Gasland.”

“Phelim McAleer wanted to provoke an issue and that’s exactly what he did,” Goldtooth said, noting that McAleer has received funding from oil and gas interests. “He hoped to slander our efforts as water protectors and discredit our movement after disingenuously entering our community and posing a threat to our children.”

McAleer told Forum News Service he was not filming children and was doing interviews in the kitchen area of the camp, away from any ceremonial areas. He said a man accosted him after he began asking difficult questions related to how the protesters were using fossil fuels to protest fossil fuels.

The crew reported to police they were blocked in their vehicle for 30 minutes until law enforcement arrived.

Goldtooth said the man who had an altercation with McAleer and is pictured in video released by the Morton County Sheriff’s Department was not a member of camp security, but was the uncle of a child who was photographed. The man is currently under review by camp security, pending expulsion, Goldtooth said.

Also Thursday, the sheriff’s department released photos of people investigators would like to interview in connection with the incident. The department is investigating allegations of felonious restraint after the film crew reported being assaulted and held against their will. People with information are asked to call (701) 667-3330.

Goldtooth said in the statement the sheriff’s office did not ask any questions while at the camp. Bismarck Police Lt. Glen Ternes, who responded to the incident, said they had only 12 officers there and didn’t feel it was safe to enter the camp to investigate.