Southwest Minnesota murder suspect name revealed

He was arrested and charged with the homicide of Myrtle McGill, then 76, which police believe took place between Dec. 7-9, 1991. Cook fired shots into McGill’s kitchen through her window, striking and killing her with two .22-caliber bullets. Her body was found Dec. 13.

After the homicide, Cook stole McGill’s 1982 Ford LTD. The car was found in a Pittsburgh Greyhound bus station a few days later. The only piece of evidence found in the car was a single cigarette butt.

As it turns out, it was the cigarette butt that connected investigators to Cook. It wasn’t until 2007 that the tiny piece of evidence was submitted to a crime lab and matched with Cook’s DNA bio on the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System.

Cook had previously been required to provide his DNA to the database when he was convicted of crimes in 1998 and 1999 while living in Washington state. Cook came up on the database as an adult sex offender and sexual predator living in Magnolia, Minn.

However, Cook didn’t like to stay in one place for very long.

Investigators had trouble finding Cook as he lived in dozens of locations, including cities in Ohio, Illinois, North Dakota and Minnesota. He was also found living in Los Angeles at one point. He went by different aliases as well — at one time he called himself Charles Johnson, Ralph Johnson and Charles Wright. Investigators worked with local law enforcement agencies in all of these areas to track him down.

Cook’s most recent locale was Worthington. Homeless and spending his nights in a broken down motor home, Cook was found by Pennsylvania investigators in March. Investigators traveled to Minnesota to question him and take a DNA sample. A week later, Cook was arrested on unrelated assault charges, prompting investigators to hurry up the process of charging him with murder.

Cook is currently in custody at an undisclosed location in Minnesota. Dougherty said Pennsylvania officials are working with the governor’s office in Minnesota to extradite Cook to Indiana County, where he will be charged.