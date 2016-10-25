Ranum pleads guilty to three felony charges

Ranum’s plea agreement would dismiss his other nine felony charges of permitting false claims against government and two gross misdemeanors of theft-indifferent to owner rights. A stay of adjudication in the case will keep Ranum out of prison if he successfully completes the terms of the agreement. A stay of adjudication will also keep the conviction off of Ranum’s criminal record provided if he completes his probation.

As part of the plea agreement, Ranum will have to serve 10 hours of community service, pay a $1,082 fine and be under probation for three years. In addition, Ranum will have to write an apology letter to the Plum Creek Library System.

According to court documents, an audit performed in 2014 of the Plum Creek Library System showed that Ranum had made multiple credit card purchases totaling several thousand dollars. The charges did not appear to be business-related.

A Worthington police investigator interviewed a Plum Creek fiscal administrator in January 2015 who claimed she was aware of Ranum’s transactions, but didn’t take action since he was her supervisor. Instead, she sent monthly bills to Ranum for expenses on the credit card that did not pertain to library business. Billing invoices from May 2013 to October 2014 were turned over to the investigator.

Ranum was invoiced for 45 charges not relating to library business, including $1,000 gift cards to Jackpot Junction on multiple occasions. Ranum admitted Tuesday to having used the library’s credit card to make payments related to personal purchases.

Judge Gordon Moore noted Tuesday that although Ranum has paid Plum Creek back for his purchases, there was sufficient evidence for his charges since the billings were in the library’s name.