Worthington man faces drug charges

Banez was charged in November 2015 with one felony count of fifth-degree controlled substance after law enforcement learned drug sales were occurring from his residence. The Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force (BRDTF) searched his home and found several drug-related items that tested positive for methamphetamine.

As part of his sentencing, Banez served two months in the Nobles County Jail. He was placed on probation for three years, which prohibited him from using or possessing illegal drugs.

According to court records, the BRDTF assisted a Nobles County probation agent with a search of Banez’s residence on Jan. 20. A day before the search, Banez had failed to appear in a meeting with his probation officer. He was aware he was subject to random testing and searches as part of the conditions of his release in another case.

When BRDTF and the probation agent arrived at Banez’s home, another individual answered the door and claimed Banez was not home. The officers proceeded to search Banez’s bedroom, which was shared with a minor. Banez was found hiding in the room and was arrested.

When officers searched his room, they found a Mentos container and baggies with a crystallized substance; both tested positive for methamphetamine. In addition, a pipe and baggie containing a plant material was located underneath the bed.

His probation officer alleged Banez failed to complete his chemical dependency treatment and to abstain from illegal drugs. In addition he failed to obtain permission from his probation officer to travel to Las Vegas, Nev., to visit his father.

Banez was charged with two felony charges of fifth-degree drug possession and storage of meth paraphernalia in the presence of child. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Banez pleaded not guilty to all charges and was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a pretrial hearing. He failed to attend the hearing, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on the same day. Banez turned himself in and is currently in the Nobles County Jail.

Fifth-degree drug possession carries a maximum sentence of no more than 10 years in jail (no less than six months) and a fine of no more than $20,000. Storage of meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child carries a maximum sentence of no more than five years in jail and a $10,000 fine or both. Possession of drug paraphernalia carries a $300 fine.