Thavixay sentenced Monday for counterfeit charge

Thavixay was facing two felony charges of theft by swindle and counterfeiting of currency. In addition, he was charged with a misdemeanor count of drug possession.

Judge Gordon Moore accepted the plea agreement Monday morning, which dismissed the theft by swindle and drug possession charges.

The counterfeiting charge stems from a January incident involving Thavixay and a friend when they attempted to purchase a 55-inch UHD television at Wal-Mart for $1,071.60 using 52 counterfeit $20 bills. According to court records, minutes after Thavixay exited the business, he gave the item to another man, who returned it to the store. He received a refund on the item claiming he bought the wrong television. Video surveillance showed the men leaving the store together.

Days after the incident, both men were arrested and charged with counterfeiting of currency and theft by swindle. In addition, when Thavixay was arrested, officers found four grams of marijuana in his possession.

When both men were interviewed by police officers, Thavixay claimed he was not aware that the $20 bills were fake and that he’d received the money from a marijuana sale in Wal-Mart's parking lot. He explained he had bought the wrong television the day before the incident and wanted to return it.

Thavixay’s friend told a different story. He explained to law enforcement that Thavixay owed him money. They drove together to the store and he waited for Thavixay outside. When Thavixay returned, he told him to go inside the store and return the television. After he received the refund, he gave Thavixay $70 and kept with the rest.

Thavixay was ordered to serve 20 days in the Nobles County Jail -- where he already served time in March -- and three years of supervised probation. In addition, he will have to pay a $382 fine and restitution for the value of the television to Wal-Mart.

Without an accepted plea agreement, Thavixay could have gone to trial on the original charges and potentially faced a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both. The counterfeiting charge carries the same maximum sentence.