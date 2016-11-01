Worthington man faces assault charges

Brinkley is facing two felony charges of first-degree and fourth-degree assault along with gross misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault (officer-physically) and obstruction of legal process. Additionally, he is facing two misdemeanor charges for fifth-degree assault.

According to court records, Worthington city police officers were dispatched to the YMCA’s parking lot in April 2015. On their way to the scene, officers learned the suspect had fled. Police were able to locate the suspect going northbound on a bike path near Crailsheim Road.

The suspect was apprehended and identified as Brinkley. Officers noted that Brinkley was very agitated and upset and resisted the officer's orders. As a result of his conduct, he was placed into the squad car, where he repeatedly struck his head against the vehicle. Brinkley was then transported to Sanford Worthington Medical Center for treatment of the injuries he suffered from hitting his head against the car.

While in the hospital, Brinkley needed to be sedated due to behavior with nurses and law enforcement. He refused treatment at the hospital and was subsequently taken to the Nobles County Jail.

When officers returned to the YMCA parking lot, they talked with the victim, who alleged that Brinkley assaulted him. The victim said he was leaving a friend’s apartment when a man with a ski mask approached and hit him. He added that the man was wearing a black scarf and red shorts under his sweatpants.

The victim was able to recognize the man as Brinkley because of his eyes, he said. He explained that Brinkley hit him once when inside the apartment building and kept striking him in the parking lot. The victim said Brinkley chased him to his car and then took off toward the woods.

Officers also spoke with two witnesses, who each described a man running into the woods that matched Brinkley’s description. One of the witnesses said he saw a man in the bushes crawling on his hands and knees.

Officers searched the area where the suspect was seen with a K-9 partner. They were able to find a black scarf, gloves and a black stocking hat -- all items that were claimed to be used by the suspect.

Judge Gordon Moore said that since Brinkley appeared in court Tuesday, he was going to release him on his own recognizance. However, it was also noted that Brinkley also had a warrant for his arrest on a charge in Otter Tail County. Moore ordered the contacting of Brinkley’s attorney on the Otter Tail County charges, and if the attorney could not be reached, Brinkley was to be apprehended.

He is scheduled for a three-day jury trial starting Nov. 16.

If found guilty, Brinkley may face a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail, a $30,000 fine or both for his first-degree assault charge. In addition, his charge of fourth-degree assault carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail, a $6,000 or both. Obstruction of the legal process charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail, a $3,000 fine or both. Fifth-degree assault carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.

Garcia-Blanco pleaded not guilty to drug charges

Bryan Garcia-Blanco, 22, of Worthington, pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to drug-related charges in Nobles County District.

Garcia-Blanco is facing three felony charges of fifth-degree drug possession, one felony charge of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child and two petty misdemeanors -- one for possession of drug paraphernalia and another for marijuana possession.

According to court records, Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force agents served a warrant Sept. 22 at a Nobles County residence. When agents entered the home, they saw two men sitting on the couch, one of whom was identified as Garcia-Blanco.

Officers found a pipe in the other man’s pocket that contained methamphetamine residue. Agents also spotted 4.3 grams of methamphetamine inside the refrigerator along with two grams of marijuana. In addition, two dosage units of acetaminophen and hydrocodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, were found.

The two children living at the residence were taken into custody and later placed with a family member.

Garcia-Blanco’s attorney said Tuesday that there is lack of evidence as to whether his client had knowledge or control over the items found in the house. He also mentioned that Garcia-Blanco was only a guest at the residence, and that the state has no proof that he lives in such residence.

The state dismissed the Garcia-Blanco charge of possession of paraphernalia due to lack of probable cause. In addition, the state will review the charge of storage of meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child for the same reason. However, the prosecuting attorney said it is hard to believe that Garcia-Blanco had no knowledge of the illegal substances found in the house due to the large amount of them.

Judge Gordon Moore said he will review the evidence and will determine if the rest of the charges could be possibly dismissed. If Garcia-Blanco case is not dismissed, he will be scheduled for a two-day jury trial.

Garcia-Blanco may face a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both for the fifth-degree drug possession charge. The felony charge for storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult carries a maximum sentence of no more than five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both. His two petty misdemeanor charges each carry a maximum sentence of $300 fine.

Contested omnibus hearing held for Menjivar

WORTHINGTON -- Carlos Menjivar, 26, of Worthington, appeared Tuesday afternoon in Nobles County District Court for a contested omnibus hearing in his drug case.

The drug charge stems from a search warrant conducted by the Worthington Police Department to the residence of Menjivar and other individuals residence on Sep.19. Officers had reasons to believe that there was going to be delivery of methamphetamine to Menjivar’s residence.

Officers found three plastic, tube-shaped bundles containing methamphetamine in a bedroom. A total amount of 42.97 ounces of meth was found in the bundles. More methamphetamine was found in 32 individual one-ounce bags packaged together, and another four small bags were located with 28 total grams of methamphetamine.

Additionally, when officers searched a garbage can located outside the house and the garage, they found two large zip lock bags containing methamphetamine residue.

Menjivar’s defense attorney called probable cause into question, since officers didn’t find any illegal substances in Menjivar’s personal belongings. The state will turn in a written response in a week.

Judge Gordon Moore said the court will review the state’s exhibits and make a final decision in the case. If the case in not dismissed, Menjivar will be scheduled for a two-day jury trial.

The maximum sentence for a first-degree drug charge is 30 years in jail, a $1 million fine or both.