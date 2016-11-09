Duckworth scheduled for Nov. 30 omnibus hearing



Duckworth is facing two felony counts of promoting prostitution of an individual and engaging in sex trafficking.



According to court records, an undercover law enforcement officer conducted an investigation involving advertisements posted in the adult services section of Backpage.com, a nationwide classified website, on Oct. 28. The officer found an ad posted by an individual who identified himself as “Slippery Massage.” Prior to the meeting, “Slippery Massage” sent sexually explicit material to the undercover officer, and a $250 amount was agreed upon for intercourse.



A woman appeared at the residence where the undercover officer had arranged to meet with “Slippery Massage” and was arrested. The woman was interviewed by officers and denied having any knowlege of the Backpage.com ad. She told police that her cousin, Duckworth, drove her to the residence.



The woman gave inconsistent statements during the interviews, and officers suspected that she was a victim of human trafficking. Duckworth, since he drove her to the scene, was arrested and taken to the Nobles County Jail.



The officers later learned that Duckworth was on federal probation for promoting prostitution. He was previously convicted of a human trafficking-related offense and promoting prostitution of an individual in Olmsted County on Dec. 17, 2015. When asked about his previous charges, Duckworth claimed that “he took the fall for his pimp” and also denied having knowledge of the Backpage.com ads.



Duckworth told police that he hadn’t seen his step-cousin -- the woman -- for years until that day, when he ran into her at the mall in Sioux Falls. He explained that she asked him for a ride to Worthington since he was driving to Austin, and that she was willing to pay him $20.



Duckworth’s defense attorney requested to Judge Gordon Moore that he decrease the $15,000 bail to $10,000 since he is unable to pay it. Moore rejected the request, noting the severity of Duckworth’s charges as well as his prior record.

Duckworth is scheduled for an omnibus hearing Nov. 30.

Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in jail, a fine of not more than $60,000, or both.

Worthington man faces first-degree drug charges

WORTHINGTON -- Alejandro Cervantes,38, of Worthington appeared Tuesday morning in Nobles County District Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Cervantes is charged with one felony count of first-degree drug sale after he sold -- on two occasions -- methamphetamine to a Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force (BRDTF) confidential informant.

According to court records, the confidential informant purchased 10.5 grams of meth worth $825 on Oct. 6, 2015 from a man later identified as Cervantes. BRDT agents recorded the sale, which took place on a parking lot behind a restaurant in downtown Worthington.

The second transaction was on Oct. 13, 2015, after Cervantes contacted the confidential informant and told him that there were larger quantities of meth available for purchase. The informant met with Cervantes and drove together to a downtown restaurant. The informant bought one ounce of meth for $1,850.

Officers later learned that Cervantes was planning to leave the country, and a complaint warrant was requested for his arrest.

Judge Gordon Moore told Cervantes that he has until Nov. 18 to arrange an agreement with the state. Otherwise, a two-day jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 21.

If found guilty Cervantes could facie a maximum sentence of 25 years in jail, a fine of up to $500,000 or both.