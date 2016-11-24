Duckworth pleads not guilty to prostitution charges

Duckworth is facing two felony counts of promoting prostitution of an individual and engaging in sex trafficking.

According to court records, an undercover law enforcement officer responded Oct. 28 to an ad posted in the adult services section of Backpage.com, a nationwide classified website. The ad was posted by an individual who identified himself as “Slippery Massage.”

The officer responded to the ad and agreed to meet with the individual at a Worthington address. Prior to the meeting, “Slippery Massage” sent sexually explicit material to the undercover officer, and a $250 amount was agreed upon for intercourse.

A woman entered the residence where the undercover officer had arranged to meet with “Slippery Massage” and was arrested. The woman told officers that she had no knowledge about the ad posted on Backpage.com. She added that her cousin, Duckworth, drove her to the residence from Sioux Falls.

The woman showed resistance to answering the officer’s questions, and the answers she did provide were not consistent. Those factors made officers believed that she was a sex trafficking victim, and the Southwest Crisis Center was subsequently contacted. Duckworth, meanwhile, was arrested and taken to Nobles County Jail.

Duckworth has an extensive criminal history and is currently on federal probation for promoting prostitution following previous charges. He was previously convicted of a human trafficking-related offense and promoting prostitution of an individual in Olmsted County on Dec.17, 2015.

Duckworth’s lawyer requested that Judge Gordon Moore lower bail, initially set at $15,000, since Duckworth is in danger of losing his apartment and job if he continues to be in custody. Moore accepted and set a new bail at $10,000, telling Duckworth that he needs to be in constant communication with his federal probation agent.

He will be scheduled for a two-day jury trial.

Menjivar-Melendez faces new drug charges

Carlos Menjivar-Melendez, 26, of Worthington made his first appearance Tuesday morning in Nobles County District Court in a drug-related case.

Melendez is facing one felony count of first-degree sale of 27.5 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents and the Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force (BRDTF) were informed by a confidential informant (CI) that the CI had arranged a purchase of one ounce of meth March 24 from Rogelio Garcia-Jimenez.

The CI was ordered to go to a Worthington grocery store, where he was told to approach the meat counter. At the meat counter, the CI asked Menjivar-Melendez if the ‘meat’ order was ready. Menjivar-Melendez then took a plastic zip-lock bag from his pocket that contained meth and placed it between two shelves. The CI paid Melendez $1,300 for 27.5 grams of meth.

Menjivar-Melendez has an additional pending case. He is facing one felony count of first-degree sale of 50 grams of meth from Sept.19.

The BRDTF had reasons to believe there was going to be a drug delivery to Menjivar-Melendez and other individuals, court documents said. After police received a search warrant, officers found three plastic, tube-shaped bundles containing methamphetamine. A total amount of 42.97 ounces of meth was found in the bundles.

More methamphetamine was found in 32 individual one-ounce bags packaged together. In addition, another four small bags were located with 28 total grams of methamphetamine. When officers searched a garbage can located outside the house, they found two large zip lock bags containing methamphetamine residue.

Menjivar-Melendez was arrested and remains been in the Nobles County Jail. Bail for his two drug charges is set at $200,000.

Judge Gordon Moore said Tuesday that Melendez could be facing deportation if he pleads guilty to any of his charges.

The maximum sentence for a first-degree drug charge is 30 years in jail, a $1 million fine or both.

Worthington man arrested for drug possession

Ryan Chomnarith, 23, of Worthington, made his first appearance Tuesday morning in Nobles County District Court on drug charges.

Chomnarith is charged with one felony count of fifth-degree drug possession.

According to court records, a Worthington Police Department officer stopped a vehicle with expired tabs traveling west on 12th Street on Nov. 12. The officer spoke with the driver, who said he had recently purchased the car. Three other men, including Chomnarith, were in the car.

The officer suspected that one of the individuals was under the influence of a controlled substance. The officer had observed that the driver had extreme twitching movements, shaky hands and abnormal wide open eyes.

The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle, and the officer noticed white residue around on his nostrils. He denied he had consumed any illegal substance, but the officer found a diabetic strip container in his right front pocket, along with a red straw with white residue. The vehicle’s driver was arrested, and the other individuals were asked to step out of the car.

When the officer searched Chomnarith’s belongings, he found a plastic baggie with a white crystal substance.The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .5 grams. Both the driver and Chomnarith were transported to the Nobles County jail.

Chomnarith has a previous criminal history, as he was convicted of shoplifting in May 2014 and faced other minor charges in 2012 and 2013.

Judge Gordon Moore scheduled an omnibus hearing for Dec. 12 ,and a conditional bail was set at $1,000. If found guilty, Chomnarith could face a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both.