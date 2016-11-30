Montana teen pleads guilty to drug charges

Mullins was charged with fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, and also faced a gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She pleaded guilty to the felony count, and the gross misdemeanor was dismissed.

Mullins was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must serve 15 days in Nobles County Jail, with credit for time served and good behavior. In addition, she will pay a fine of $700 and do community service. If Mullins follows the judge’s orders, the felony count will be taken off her record.

According to court records, an officer from the Worthington Police Department stopped a vehicle travelling west Oct. 26 on Interstate 90. The officer approached a green Subaru and spoke with the occupants, which consisted of two men and Mullins. While talking to the driver, the officer saw a glass jar, which had a marijuana leaf label on it, containing green material in the inside.

The occupants stepped out of the vehicle, and the driver told the officer that the jar contained a small amount of marijuana and that there was also a pipe inside the car. When the officer searched the backseat, he found Mullin’s purse, where he located a small clear baggie with white residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Mullins claimed that the baggie didn't belong to her, and that she occasionally picks up small baggies from the floor. Along with the baggie, the officer found a pill bottle of containing Temazepam, a schedule IV controlled substance, that Mullins said didn’t belong to her.

Mullins was arrested and taken to the Nobles County Jail.

The maximum sentence for a fifth-degree drug possession is no less than six months and no more than 10 years jail time, along with a fine of no more than $20,000. The fifth-degree possession of controlled substance carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail, a $3,000 fine or both.