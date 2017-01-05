Four months ago, Matthew Hines witnessed Matthew Novak stab and cut his mother 15 times with a kitchen knife. And with Novak’s sentencing hanging in the balance, Gibson hopes the tragic incident won’t loom large over the boy’s life.

“He talks about it, so I know for a fact he’s seen it,” said Gibson, Matthew’s aunt, on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Matthew Novak pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing and killing 26-year-old Jennifer Gibson last August in Woonsocket, and Amanda Gibson still questions what impact witnessing the incident will have on Jennifer’s son, Matthew.

“He’s only 4, and he doesn’t really understand what happened. He talked to Child’s Voice, and he said he ‘saw daddy sword mommy,’ ” Gibson said.

Called “Matty” by Gibson, he’s the oldest of Jennifer’s four children. Novak fathered the youngest three, but Gibson said Matty considered Novak his dad, too.

The other children are not yet 3 years old and cannot speak well, so it’s not known if they saw the murder. Since Dec. 7, they’ve been living in Yankton with Amanda Gibson, their mother’s sister, and her fiance.

Gibson hopes Matty’s age will work in his favor and allow him to forget, but she’s worried the traumatic image will never go away. He still acts like a fun-loving child, though, except when he misses his mom.

“The other day, he asked if we could go visit heaven,” Gibson said. “I just kind of cried a little bit, and I said, ‘Heaven’s not a place we can visit.’ ”

Still, Gibson knows future conversations could be even more difficult. She tells Matty the man he considers his father “went away,” but she won’t be able to use that phrase forever, and will eventually be forced to explain that Novak is in jail for murder.

Jennifer started dating Novak in 2012, Gibson said, shortly after Matty was born. They were together for about three years before breaking up, but they continued to cohabitate.

But from the get-go, Gibson wasn’t a fan of Novak.

Shortly after meeting him, Novak told Gibson he was going to “shove a beer bottle down the back of my throat and kick me down the stairs,” she said. The event marked the beginning of her apprehension toward Novak.

Jennifer and Novak met while Amanda was dating Novak’s brother, Russell, who allegedly threatened Gibson with a knife, leading to their breakup. She said Matthew Novak has “the same anger issue.”

“I wish I never dated Russell because then she would have never dated Matt,” Gibson said. “I have to remind myself, too, that Jennifer made her own decision. She was my older sister, and as a result, she had three beautiful children with him, so you have to take the good with the bad.”

First responders

Still, Gibson wonders if more could have been done to save her sister’s life.

Gibson said law enforcement officers were called to the house twice that night for claims of domestic violence. Jennifer made the first call after Novak allegedly pushed her against the wall, and Novak made the second when Jennifer allegedly kicked him.

Gibson said Sanborn County Deputy Jason Coenen arrived after the first call but warned he’d make an arrest if he responded to the second, so Jennifer and Novak asked him to stay away. But, Gibson said, there never should have been a second call.

“They’re supposed to arrest any time there is domestic violence,” Gibson said. “If the police department in Sanborn actually did their job and arrested when there was domestic violence, my sister would not be dead right now.”

Coenen and Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley declined to comment on Gibson’s statement, but Fridley confirmed an officer can make an arrest if there is probable cause to believe domestic violence occurred.

Sanborn County State’s Attorney Jeffrey Larson said it was unclear if domestic violence occurred. He said the confrontation could be limited to verbal arguing, and both parties agreed to settle the situation without help from law enforcement.

Since August, the sheriff’s office hasn’t changed tactics when it comes to domestic violence calls, though Fridley said his office is always reviewing cases and making improvements.

It can also be difficult for an officer to respond to a call.

Fridley said the county usually has one deputy on duty each night, and the office could receive up to 20 calls on a busy evening. If a domestic violence call comes in from the other side of the 576-square-mile county, it could take time to respond.

A life for a life

Gibson said her sister was full of life, and even as a teen, she always wanted to be a mom. Gibson said she would work overtime waiting tables around Christmas to buy extra gifts for her four kids and to make sure they were well taken care of.

But now that Jennifer has died, Gibson wants a heavy punishment for Novak. She was disappointed in the plea deal, which scrapped first-degree and second-degree murder charges, both of which carry a minimum penalty of life in prison.

“I don’t want Matt to have a life, I really don’t. He took my sister’s life, and I don’t feel like he should ever be able to walk outside a jail,” Gibson said. “… I feel like if you can commit murder once, you can definitely do it again.”

Gibson said prosecutors plan to recommend life in prison for Novak, though Larson and the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on their plans.

And the prosecution shouldn’t stop with Novak, Gibson said. After Jennifer’s early-morning death, Novak called his parents to come get the kids. Donald and Dawn Novak arrived to collect clothes and other items and took the children from the home, while Russell Novak came to talk to his brother, Gibson claimed.

Donald and Dawn called police several hours later, but Gibson said they and Russell should be charged with misprision of a felony, a Class 1 misdemeanor, for failing to report the crime earlier. She also said Novak had time to clean up some of Jennifer’s blood, but Larson said that’s not entirely accurate.

“He took some things he had on him and threw them in the laundry room or even in the washing machine … but there really wasn’t an attempt to clean up,” Larson said. “It was a rather obvious homicide scene.”

Despite Gibson’s call for legal action, Larson said prosecutors have no plans to file criminal charges against anyone in Novak’s family.

Gibson said Novak made threatening comments and gestures toward Jennifer before the incident, which she believes shows an intent to kill consistent with murder, but she will be satisfied if Novak gets a life sentence, and plans to make a statement before the judge at the sentencing hearing.

Moving on

The family also plans to sell the house, owned by Gibson’s mother, Colleen. Gibson said she and her mother returned to the Third Avenue Woonsocket home to move everything into storage, but the residence felt different.

“I hate that house. When you go in it, it doesn’t feel right,” Gibson said. “I don’t want anything to do with that town.”

Until then, Gibson plans to continue seeking full custody of the four children, whom she sees as her own. She said she is confident she’ll be granted full custody at a court hearing later this month.

If that happens, Gibson said the four kids won’t be seeing Novak again, at least until they’re 18.

Colleen travels to Yankton from Brookings every weekend to help care for the children, and since mid-December, Gibson has been a stay-at-home mother. She always wanted to be a mother, but taking in four children at once has required some adjustment, she said.

Gibson said she could still have more children of her own someday, but that could take time so the kids can grow older and adjust to their new life.

“It’s a little unorthodox, but I love those kids so much,” Gibson said. “I was there for every single one when they were born. They feel like they are my children.”