Capt. Blaine Larsen said the death of Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow, 28, who was stabbed to death in her apartment on Jan. 1 and found five days later after a neighbor smelled a foul odor from her home, said the case was similar to a domestic dispute gone bad.

Charged on Monday with the killing was Joshua Rayvan LeClaire, 25, a transient who was out on probation from the state penitentiary and was on the run.

Larsen said there was nothing in LeClaire’s history that he was motivated by a hate for transgender people or people with a different sexual preference.

“ I know there's a lot of concerns that this was a hate crime. He apparently had not made any statements to friends, colleagues or on social media or anything indicating it was a hate crime,” Larsen said.

The two apparently knew each other, Larsen said.

LeClaire, who was found Sunday morning in a laundromat in central Sioux Falls after being noticed by a police officer passing by, is being charged with first and second degree murder, two counts of first degree manslaughter, false impersonation and possession of marijuana.

Bond was set at $2 million with his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

LeClaire had been out on parole since September, as was listed as an absconder since October.

LeClaire told authorities he "blacked out" the night he was accused of murdering Wounded Arrow in her northeast Sioux Falls apartment.

"Wounded Arrow was found in a back bedroom area with multiple stab wounds which resulted in her death," said Larsen.

Authorities found two stab wounds in Wounded Arrow's upper chest and a significant wound on her right rib cage.

Larsen said they had neighborhood video footage of LeClaire entering and leaving the apartment in the early hours of Jan. 1. LeClaire was also seen on the video throwing Wounded Arrow's shoes and blood-stained wallet into nearby trees, he said.

LeClaire had been in custody in the past for burglary and simple assault.