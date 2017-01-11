Worthington man faces eight child porn charges

Kruger is facing eight felony counts of possessing pornographic content on a work computer disk (electronic, magnetic, optical image with porn).

According to court documents, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension received two reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on or about March 25, 2015, regarding what appeared to be child pornography in two of Kruger’s Twitter accounts.

An agent from the Crimes Against Children Department of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found a number of pornographic images involving minors disseminated in Kruger’s Twitter accounts. After the agent’s findings, a search warrant for Kruger’s vehicle and residence was issued on April 28, 2015. Kruger’s phone, an SD card and a computer were taken for examination.

On the same day, Kruger told the agent that he owned those two Twitter accounts and that both of them had been suspended. He admitted to disseminating pornographic works involving minors, as well as to the possession of around 100 images of child pornography on his cell phone and about a dozen videos on a his Dropbox account. Despite having this kind of material, Kruger claimed he is not sexually attracted to children.

After sending a total of 29 images and videos to the NCMEC for review through the Child Victim Identification Program, the agent was advised that five of the images and four of the videos contained child victims previously identified by law enforcement officers. Many of the minors in the images and videos were not older than 12.

Judge Terry Vajgrt said Wednesday that a settlement conference will be scheduled during the next couple of weeks.

If found guilty, Kruger could be facing a maximum sentence for each of his charges of no more than five years in jail and no more than $5,000 fine for a first offense, along with no more than 10 years in jail and a fine of no more than $10,000 for a second or subsequent offense.