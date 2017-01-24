WPD reports new phone scam
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam following an incident Monday.
Worthington Police Detective David Hoffman explained Tuesday that an individual received a phone call indicating there was an outstanding balance on a Worthington Public Utilities bill and that utilities service could be cut off. The individual was directed to go to Hy-Vee, Hoffman said, to purchase Green Dot prepaid debit cards in order to pay the bill.
The individual subsequently coordinated a three-way phone call that included the scammer— who said he was with a collection agency based in Minneapolis — and Worthington Public Utilities, Hoffman said. Worthington Public Utilities does not use a collection agency, Hoffman added.