Adrian man is sentenced on drug charges

The charge stems from an incident in June 2014 when Ulh was found in possession of methamphetamines. He was facing a felony charge of fifth-degree-possession and two petty misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Judge Gordon Moore accepted the plea agreement Tuesday, which allowed the two petty misdemeanor charges to be dropped. Ulh’s plea agreement is for a stay of execution on a prison sentence on the condition that Uhl serve one year in the Nobles County Jail, as well as serve two years of probation.

According to court records, a Nobles County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Nobles County 35 on July 11, 2014. The officer approached the vehicle, spoke with the driver and saw Ulh seated in the front seat. While talking with both individuals, the officer smelled a marijuana odor coming from the car, but both the driver and Ulh denied they had been smoking.

The officer asked the driver and Ulh to step out of the vehicle while he searched the car. During the search, the officer found a broken glass pipe wrapped in a paper towel containing methamphetamine and a small plastic bag containing marijuana. In addition, the officer found a scale with meth residue.

Ulh told the officer that none of the items were his, and that the pipe belonged to one of his friends. He was arrested and taken to Prairie Justice Center.

Ulh could have faced a maximum sentence of to up to 10 years in jail, as well as a $20,000 fine or both.

Worthington man pleads not guilty on criminal sexual charges

Antonio Mixco Valdez, 33, of Worthington, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Nobles County District Court to criminal sexual conduct charges,

Mixco Valdez pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and a felony charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records, the Worthington Police Department received a call Jan, 1, 2016 reporting a possible criminal sexual conduct case. When the officer arrived to the home, it was learned that a 15-year-old was touched inappropriately by Mixco-Valdez after New Year's celebrations.

The victim explained celebrations had been taking place with family and friends and, after midnight, the victim decided to go to another room. Shortly afterward, Mixco-Valdez came into the room and laid down on the bed next to the victim. Mixco-Valdez started touching and kissing the victim, and then was pushed away by the victim.

After speaking with the victim, the officer spoke with Mixco-Valdez, who reportedly said, “I’m really sorry, officer, it was just an accident. I was just trying to pick (the victim) up, but my hand slipped and touched (the victim) inappropriately.” After his statement, he was taken to the Nobles County Jail.

Mixco-Valdez will be scheduled for a three-day jury trial after Judge Gordon Moore denied the motion to dismiss the case in September. Mixco-Valdez’s attorney said Tuesday that there are still some details of the case she wants to review before a trial.

If Mixco-Valdez is found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in jail, a $35,000 fine or both for the second-degree criminal sexual conduct. There is a maximum sentence of 10 years, a $20,000 fine or both for the fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.