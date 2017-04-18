Man found dead on city sidewalk was victim of bullet wound, police say
RED WING, Minn. — Police in Red Wing opened a homicide investigation Tuesday, April 18, after finding a man with a bullet wound dead on a city sidewalk.
Officers responded to a report of an unconscious man at 12:06 a.m. to discover the body Dangelo Masterjohn, 27, of Red Wing.
The Red Wing Police Department is asking the public to provide tips by calling 651-385-3155 or submitting an anonymous tip to Minnesota Crime Stoppers online at www.crimestoppersmn.org.
A news release said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community but released few details about the case.