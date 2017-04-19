Simon Gebrehiwot was initially facing felony counts of driving a motor vehicle without consent and criminal vehicular operation-substantial bodily harm. He also faced a gross misdemeanor charge of traffic collision-driver.

Judge Gordon Moore accepted Gebrehiwot’s plea agreement Tuesday, in which he pleaded guilty to his two felony counts. His gross misdemeanor charge was dismissed. Gebrehiwot was sentenced to five years of probation, and he will spend three years at a state juvenile correctional facility in Red Wing.

According to court documents, the Worthington Police Department received a report on Sept. 7, 2016 of an accident with injuries on Burlington Avenue. When officers arrived at Viking Apartments, they observed a vehicle in the east portion of the parking lot that was stopped on the grass.

A witness at the scene said a truck had failed to stop and struck both him and a 4-year-old boy. The witness was walking to a building’s door when he heard the vehicle coming from behind the fence area near the garages. The impact fractured the boy’s left hand.

The driver was identified as a young male who had fled the scene. The mother of the child involved in the crash said the driver stepped out of the truck, picked up the child and dropped him off at the front door of the apartments. Officers also spoke with a 10-year-old boy who had witnessed the accident and was able to identify Gebrehiwot as the truck’s driver.

Officers then discovered that the car was owned by a man who said he had left his car at a mechanic’s shop on Omaha Avenue and didn’t know who was driving the vehicle. The man signed a stolen vehicle report, as the truck was supposed to stay at the shop.

Officers were able to locate Gebrehiwot after speaking with his sister, who showed the officers a live video on Gebrehiwot’s Facebook account that showed him and four other males drinking in a town home.

Gebrehiwot was found hiding in a laundry room inside a townhouse, where he was drinking with his friends. He was arrested and taken to Nobles County Jail.

Moore noted that he decided to prosecute Gebrehiwot as a minor since he was 17 when he committed the crime. He said Tuesday that the incident could have been more serious, and that Gebrehiwot was lucky that nobody got seriously injured. He added that this could be Gebrehiwot’s last chance to make a positive change in his life.

The maximum sentence for driving a motor vehicle without consent is no more than five years in jail and a maximum $10,000 fine or both. Criminal vehicular operation-substantial body harm carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail, a 10,000 fine or both. The gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of no more than one year in jail, a fine of no more than $3,000 fine or both.