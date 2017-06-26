Currie man slated for jury trial for murder

The incident that brings Danneman to court occurred in August 2015 after he struck Steven Meyer on the head, resulting in injuries that killed him. Danneman was first charged with first-degree assault, but an amended complaint was filed on Sept. 4, 2015 that changed his charges to second-degree murder without intent and first-degree manslaughter.

According to court documents, Pipestone County Sheriff’s Officer deputies were sent to Edgerton upon learning of an ambulance call following an altercation. When officers arrived at the scene, Meyer was found lying on the ground unconscious and bleeding.

Meyer was transported to Pipestone County Medical Center and later transferred to Avera-McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. with a fractured skull and internal bleeding. On Aug. 23, 2015, Meyer died from complications relating to his head injuries.

Deputies spoke at the scene with Danneman, who told officers that Van Dyke Sanitation owed him for 20 hours of work. He went to Jamie VanDyke’s home and later to the shop, where Jamie wrote him a check for owed wages. Danneman allegedly exchanged words with Jamie, adding that he was held by the throat against his vehicle.

Moments later, Meyer and Stephen VanDyke arrived at the shop, and Meyer started arguing with Danneman. Danneman told the officer that Meyer slapped or hit him in the face and that he then punched Meyer.

Jamie was also interviewed by deputies and told he them that Meyer pointed at Danneman, who then punched Meyer and sent him falling to the ground. Jamie added that he and Danneman had begun to fight, but stopped when they realized Meyer was not responding.

Danneman was released after he posted a bond of $50,000 back in 2015.

If convicted, a second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment. First-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a $30,000 fine or both. A scheduling conference on the case is set for later this month.

Worthington man faces firearm violation charges

Ojulu Omot Omot, 23, of Worthington, made his first appearance in Nobles County District Court Tuesday morning facing a firearm violation charge.

Omot has been charged with a felony count of firearm violation with a previous felony conviction and a petty misdemeanor of small amount of marijuana possession.

According to court documents, Omot was in a car that was stopped by two Worthington Police Department officers on May 28 after the vehicle failed to merge into Oxford Street with proper signaling. While talking with the car’s occupants, the officer smelled a marijuana odor coming from inside the car. The officer identified Omot as one of the individuals, and was aware that he was a convicted felon and rumored to be in possession of a firearm.

The driver was arrested for lack of a driver’s license, as well as other individuals for given false names. Officers didn’t find anything when they patted down Omot, but located a firearm under the passenger seat where he had been seating. The officer then learned that the .40 caliber weapon was reported stolen in Lyon County. In addition, seven rounds of .40 caliber ammunition were found in the back pocket of the passenger seat.

Omot was transported to Prairie Justice Center. A baggie containing 10.4 grams of marijuana was found in one of Omot’s pockets.

Omot has previous convictions for fifth-degree assault in 2008 and first-degree burglary in 2011. He was also convicted of simple robbery in 2015. His previous convictions prohibit him from possessing firearms.

If convicted, Omot could be facing a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, but not less than five years and a $30,000 fine or both. The petty misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of up to $300 fine.