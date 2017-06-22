From 2004 to 2010, former judge Diane Kroupa and her husband, Robert Fackler of Minnetonka, intentionally understated their taxable income by about $1 million and the amount of taxes they owed by at least $450,000, according to prosecutors.

After pleading guilty Thursday, Fackler was sentenced to two years in prison and Kroupa was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison.

“Diane Kroupa held a position of public trust as a federal tax court judge and made rulings based on the very tax laws she broke,” said Hubbard Burgess, acting special agent in charge of the IRS criminal investigation, in a statement. “She broke that trust when she thought she was above the law and committed the same crimes as those who appeared before her in court over the past decade.”

In addition to vacation expenses, prosecutors say the two also recorded as business expenses: pilates classes, music lessons, Chinese language tutoring, wine club fees, and other items.

Kroupa, 61, was appointed to the U.S. Tax Court in June 2003 for a 15-year term. She retired in 2014. Fackler, 63, was a self-employed lobbyist and political consultant who owned and operated Grassroots Consulting, a lobbying firm.