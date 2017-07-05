Man faces domestic assault charge for alleged strangling

Connor is facing a felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation and interfering with a 911 call, a gross misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Connor allegedly strangled his girlfriend June 3 in their Worthington apartment after the two had an argument about gas for their car.

The victim told police that she went into the hall to try to call 911 without Connor hearing, but Connor followed her. She said Connor pushed her against the wall, pinned her there with his arm and knocked the phone out of her hand so she could not call 911. When she tried calling for help, Connor put his hand around her neck. The victim said she could not breathe and felt like she was going to black out.

After the incident, the victim called a friend and told them what happened. The friend then called 911. Connor was arrested and released on $1,500 bail.

Worthington Police Department Officer Lucky Sayveo examined the victim’s neck for marks, but did not see any.

Connor told police he never touched his girlfriend and never took her phone. He said she is bipolar and has not been taking her medication because she recently became pregnant. He said she had been arrested before for such situations, but charges were dropped because she had made up stories to the police. He also said she had knocked his tooth out earlier in the day.

Connor plead not guilty to the charges and requested a jury trial. Judge Gordon Moore set a two-day jury trial for the case.