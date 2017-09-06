Search
    Worthington woman arrested for identity theft, forgery

    By Alyssa Sobotka Today at 8:53 a.m.
    Combara-Santos

    WORTHINGTON — A Worthington woman has been arrested and is facing charges following a criminal investigation that began last month.

    Lesvia Combara-Santos, 34, was arrested Aug. 31 and accused of stealing a Pennsylvania woman’s identity in order to obtain employment. She has been charged with aggravated forgery, a felony; giving a peace officer a false name, a gross misdemeanor; and identity theft, a misdemeanor.

    According to the criminal complaint, a Worthington Police Department detective received a call from a woman in Pennsylvania that discovered her identity was being used in Worthington after seeking a loan.

    The complaint notes that Combara-Santos said she was using the Pennsylvania woman’s identity since about 2003 or 2004.

    Combara-Santos has had at least two Worthington-area employers and purchased real estate in Bigelow in 2016, the complaint cites.

    Combara-Santos’ initial appearance is set for Sept. 12 in Nobles County District Court.

    Alyssa Sobotka

    Alyssa joined The Globe in July 2017 and covers education and crime beats. The Nebraska native earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In her own sarcastic tone, her blog, Aimlessly Navigating, recounts the reality, pitfalls and triumphs of a young 20-something navigating to maturity. Follow her on Twitter: @alyssasobotka

    asobotka@dglobe.com
