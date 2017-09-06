Worthington woman arrested for identity theft, forgery
WORTHINGTON — A Worthington woman has been arrested and is facing charges following a criminal investigation that began last month.
Lesvia Combara-Santos, 34, was arrested Aug. 31 and accused of stealing a Pennsylvania woman’s identity in order to obtain employment. She has been charged with aggravated forgery, a felony; giving a peace officer a false name, a gross misdemeanor; and identity theft, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, a Worthington Police Department detective received a call from a woman in Pennsylvania that discovered her identity was being used in Worthington after seeking a loan.
The complaint notes that Combara-Santos said she was using the Pennsylvania woman’s identity since about 2003 or 2004.
Combara-Santos has had at least two Worthington-area employers and purchased real estate in Bigelow in 2016, the complaint cites.
Combara-Santos’ initial appearance is set for Sept. 12 in Nobles County District Court.