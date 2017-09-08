Charge: Minn. 13-year-old calls 911 when mom driving drunk

Officers found Kristin Rae Clouse on Wednesday about noon. Her eyes were watery, her speech slurred, and her breath smelled of alcohol, according to a complaint filed in the Ramsey County District Court.

Clouse’s minivan had a flat tire. She told officers she made a U-turn and struck something while trying to get to her daughter, who had run off, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman.

Officers found the 13-year-old nearby — with tears rolling down her cheeks, Ernster said.

Clouse took some standard sobriety tests and blew a 0.18 into a portable breath test before being arrested. Her breath test at the jail, around 2 p.m., revealed an alcohol concentration of 0.14, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Clouse, 46, of Crystal, was charged on Thursday with two counts of second-degree driving while under the influence of alcohol.

She has previously been convicted of inattentive driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving after cancellation. She is scheduled for a hearing Sept. 25.