    Brewster man receives sentence for assault

    By Alyssa Sobotka Today at 9:40 a.m.
    Schmitz

    WORTHINGTON — A Brewster man was sentenced Monday in Nobles County District Court after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, a felony.

    Zachariah Schmitz, 26, was sentenced to 120 days in Nobles County Jail, five years probation and a $1,000 fine plus restitution.

    The felony charge and two other charges — which were dismissed as part of the plea agreement — stemmed from a Feb. 10 confrontation at an Adrian apartment that resulted in Schmitz punching a pregnant woman. Schmitz agreed that the incident was alcohol-induced and that the punch was intended for another individual.

    “I know what I did was wrong,” Schmitz said Monday during his sentencing. “I’m trying to live by the citizenship of this state. I’m ready to be on the straight and narrow.”

    Alyssa Sobotka

