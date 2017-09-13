Brewster man receives sentence for assault

Zachariah Schmitz, 26, was sentenced to 120 days in Nobles County Jail, five years probation and a $1,000 fine plus restitution.

The felony charge and two other charges — which were dismissed as part of the plea agreement — stemmed from a Feb. 10 confrontation at an Adrian apartment that resulted in Schmitz punching a pregnant woman. Schmitz agreed that the incident was alcohol-induced and that the punch was intended for another individual.

“I know what I did was wrong,” Schmitz said Monday during his sentencing. “I’m trying to live by the citizenship of this state. I’m ready to be on the straight and narrow.”