Washington man arrested in Nobles County for possession
WORTHINGTON -- A Washington man was arrested and charged with fifth-degree possession following a Sept. 8 traffic stop.
According to the criminal complaint, Eric Richardson, 42, of Port Angeles, Wash., was a backseat passenger in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 that was stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol officer.
Marijuana weighing approximately 1.4 pounds was discovered during the vehicle search, the complaint continues. Richardson told the patrolman that the marijuana belonged to him and that, because he is ill, he consumes about one ounce per day.
The maximum sentence for the felony charge is five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Richardson’s initial appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 19 in Nobles County District Court.