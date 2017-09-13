Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Washington man arrested in Nobles County for possession

    By Alyssa Sobotka Today at 10:35 a.m.
    Richardson

    WORTHINGTON -- A Washington man was arrested and charged with fifth-degree possession following a Sept. 8 traffic stop.

    According to the criminal complaint, Eric Richardson, 42, of Port Angeles, Wash., was a backseat passenger in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 that was stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol officer.

    Marijuana weighing approximately 1.4 pounds was discovered during the vehicle search, the complaint continues. Richardson told the patrolman that the marijuana belonged to him and that, because he is ill, he consumes about one ounce per day.

    The maximum sentence for the felony charge is five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

    Richardson’s initial appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 19 in Nobles County District Court.

    Explore related topics:NewscrimenewsCrimeworthingtonNobles CountyDrugs
    Alyssa Sobotka

    Alyssa joined The Globe in July 2017 and covers education and crime beats. The Nebraska native earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In her own sarcastic tone, her blog, Aimlessly Navigating, recounts the reality, pitfalls and triumphs of a young 20-something navigating to maturity. Follow her on Twitter: @alyssasobotka

    asobotka@dglobe.com
    Advertisement