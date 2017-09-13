Worthington man faces assault charge
A Worthington man arrested Sept. 9 faces two assault-related charges.
Juan Rivera-Hernandez, 40, has been charged with assault by strangulation, a felony; and domestic assault — bodily harm, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a Sept. 8 argument between Rivera-Hernandez and another individual about paying rent after having consumed alcohol.
The maximum sentence for the felony charge is three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
Rivera-Hernandez’s initial appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 20 in Nobles County District Court.