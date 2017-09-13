Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Worthington man faces assault charge

    By Alyssa Sobotka Today at 11:38 a.m.
    Rivera-Hernandez

    A Worthington man arrested Sept. 9 faces two assault-related charges.

    Juan Rivera-Hernandez, 40, has been charged with assault by strangulation, a felony; and domestic assault — bodily harm, a misdemeanor.

    According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a Sept. 8 argument between Rivera-Hernandez and another individual about paying rent after having consumed alcohol.

    The maximum sentence for the felony charge is three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.

    Rivera-Hernandez’s initial appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 20 in Nobles County District Court.

    Explore related topics:NewscrimenewsCrimeworthingtonAssault
    Alyssa Sobotka

    Alyssa joined The Globe in July 2017 and covers education and crime beats. The Nebraska native earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In her own sarcastic tone, her blog, Aimlessly Navigating, recounts the reality, pitfalls and triumphs of a young 20-something navigating to maturity. Follow her on Twitter: @alyssasobotka

    asobotka@dglobe.com
    Advertisement