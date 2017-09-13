Worthington man appears on five charges

Marlon Cardona, 20, appeared on five charges: motor vehicle theft, a felony; theft of movable property, a felony; fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; and duty to drive with due care, a petty misdemeanor.

The charges stem from a December 2016 incident in which Cardona is accused of stealing a motor vehicle from the Prairie Justice Center in Worthington parking lot shortly after being bailed out of Nobles County Jail, where he was taken after being arrested and charged with theft from a Worthington business.

According to the criminal complaint, a Worthington police officer pulled over Cardona and his passenger in a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle’s description. While the officer approached the vehicle, Cardona sped away, leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Worthington, Adrian and Ellsworth and into Lyon County, Iowa, where he was eventually apprehended after the vehicle spun out of control and rolled before coming to a stop in a ditch culvert. The complaint sites that at one point the pursuit reached a speed of 125 miles per hour, and two patrol cars were damaged due to the icy road conditions.

Cardona is being held on $100,000 conditional cash or bond. His initial appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 26 in Nobles County District Court.