California woman charged with motor vehicle theft

According to the criminal complaint, Pozzi was stopped Sept. 9 in Nobles County on Interstate 90 for an equipment violation. The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office deputy smelled alcohol coming from Pozzi’s person, and field sobriety tests indicated impairment. Pozzi agreed to take a preliminary breath test, which calculated a .10 percent BAC.

The complaint continues that on Sept. 11, the Worthington Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle after the owner noticed it in a Worthington towing company’s lot. The vehicle in question matched the description of the vehicle that Pozzi was driving and impounded upon her arrest.

The felony charge has a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

Pozzi’s initial appearance in Nobles County District Court is scheduled for Sept. 26.