Iowa man faces three charges

The charges stem from a Sept. 16 traffic stop of a Worthington Police Department officer for non-functioning license plate lights.

According to the criminal complaint, upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed a plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance suspected to be marijana. Two glass pipes were also discovered — one during a search of Ryker’s person and one during a vehicle search. One of the pipes field tested positive for methamphetamine, the complaint continues.

The officer also discovered 13 rounds of 9-millimeter handgun ammunition during the vehicle search.

The green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana and weighed four grams.

The felony charge has a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and/or a $30,000 fine.