Iowa man faces three charges
WORTHINGTON -- An Iowa man arrested Sept. 16 faces three charges in Nobles County District Court.
Robert Ryker, 42, of Sioux City, Iowa, has been charged with a felon convicted crime of violence — firearm violation, a felony; fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, a gross misdemeanor; and possession of a small amount of marijuana, a petty misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a Sept. 16 traffic stop of a Worthington Police Department officer for non-functioning license plate lights.
According to the criminal complaint, upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed a plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance suspected to be marijana. Two glass pipes were also discovered — one during a search of Ryker’s person and one during a vehicle search. One of the pipes field tested positive for methamphetamine, the complaint continues.
The officer also discovered 13 rounds of 9-millimeter handgun ammunition during the vehicle search.
The green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana and weighed four grams.
The felony charge has a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and/or a $30,000 fine.