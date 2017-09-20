Tuesday’s contested omnibus hearing for Joseph Jones, 29, advanced his case to a two-day jury trial, which will be held if an agreement is not first reached.

Jones was arrested Aug. 16 after an Ellsworth Public School administrator contacted law enforcement of property theft and damage. According to the criminal complaint, an Aug. 8 school surveillance footage shows a male breaking and entering the grounds, collecting several items and leaving. The administrator told law enforcement that they believed to recognize the man as Jones, who had done some recent volunteer work at the school.