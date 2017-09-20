Search
    Ellsworth man pleads not guilty to Ellsworth school damage, theft

    By Alyssa Sobotka Today at 8:45 a.m.
    WORTHINGTON -- An Ellsworth man accused of damaging and stealing Ellsworth Public School property pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Nobles County District Court.

    Tuesday’s contested omnibus hearing for Joseph Jones, 29, advanced his case to a two-day jury trial, which will be held if an agreement is not first reached.

    Jones was arrested Aug. 16 after an Ellsworth Public School administrator contacted law enforcement of property theft and damage. According to the criminal complaint, an Aug. 8 school surveillance footage shows a male breaking and entering the grounds, collecting several items and leaving. The administrator told law enforcement that they believed to recognize the man as Jones, who had done some recent volunteer work at the school.

    Alyssa Sobotka

    Alyssa joined The Globe in July 2017 and covers education and crime beats. The Nebraska native earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In her own sarcastic tone, her blog, Aimlessly Navigating, recounts the reality, pitfalls and triumphs of a young 20-something navigating to maturity. Follow her on Twitter: @alyssasobotka

    asobotka@dglobe.com
