Reading man sentenced in fraud case

Brian Echternach, 39, was sentenced Tuesday in Nobles County District Court for the felony charge filed in July 2016 after Echternach was accused of accruing $260.89 in personal charges over a seven-day period with a Project Morning Star Hy-Vee credit card.

According to the criminal complaint, as the Project Morning Star house manager, Echternach was allowed to use the credit card for company-authorized purchases. Investigators collected 15 receipts of personal purchases at Hy-Vee’s main and fuel stores.

In arguments prior to sentencing, state prosecutor Adam Johnson noted that Echternach was not stealing from a commercial business, but a nonprofit organization that he said could not afford to be abused. Defense attorney Louis Kuchera noted that had Echternach charged $10 less, it would have been a non-felony offense.

Echternach was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $260.89 restitution to Project Morning Star.