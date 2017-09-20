Search
    Reading man sentenced in fraud case

    By Alyssa Sobotka Today at 9:18 a.m.
    Echternach

    WORTHINGTON — A Reading man was sentenced to 90 days in jail and probation after pleading guilty to using a Project Morning Star issued credit-card for personal purchases.

    Brian Echternach, 39, was sentenced Tuesday in Nobles County District Court for the felony charge filed in July 2016 after Echternach was accused of accruing $260.89 in personal charges over a seven-day period with a Project Morning Star Hy-Vee credit card.

    According to the criminal complaint, as the Project Morning Star house manager, Echternach was allowed to use the credit card for company-authorized purchases. Investigators collected 15 receipts of personal purchases at Hy-Vee’s main and fuel stores.

    In arguments prior to sentencing, state prosecutor Adam Johnson noted that Echternach was not stealing from a commercial business, but a nonprofit organization that he said could not afford to be abused. Defense attorney Louis Kuchera noted that had Echternach charged $10 less, it would have been a non-felony offense.

    Echternach was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $260.89 restitution to Project Morning Star.

    Alyssa Sobotka

    Alyssa joined The Globe in July 2017 and covers education and crime beats. The Nebraska native earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In her own sarcastic tone, her blog, Aimlessly Navigating, recounts the reality, pitfalls and triumphs of a young 20-something navigating to maturity. Follow her on Twitter: @alyssasobotka

    asobotka@dglobe.com
