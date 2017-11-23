Search
    Monday traffic stop nets two arrests, 69 pounds of marijuana

    By Alyssa Sobotka on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:47 p.m.

    WORTHINGTON — Two Wisconsin men were arrested early Monday in Nobles County after 69 pounds of marijuana were uncovered in their vehicle.

    Dang Chang, 31, of Wausau, Wis. and Walter Yang, 51, of Milwaukee, Wis. are facing felony first-degree sale of 25 kilograms or more of marijuana and felony second-degree possession of 25 kilograms or more of marijuana.

    The charges stem from an early Nov. 20 traffic stop by a Nobles County Sheriff’s deputy after observing the defendants’ vehicle swerving between lanes on Interstate 90.

    According to the criminal complaint, the deputy smelled a strong fragrance when making contact. The deputy detailed the defendants demonstrating nervous behavior as he inquired about where they were coming from and headed to.

    The defendants said they had been in California and were traveling to Wisconsin, but Yang gave contradicting information on at least three occasions about how long and why he had been in California.

    With assistance from the K-9 Unit, the deputy conducted a vehicle search. He uncovered the marijuana bulging from the car seats and within four metal plates that had been fastened to the frame of the vehicle.

    The maximum sentence for the first-degree sale charge, the greater of the two offenses, is 30 years imprisonment and/or a $1 million fine.

    Bail was set at $25,000 with conditions or $50,000 without.

    Chang’s initial appearance has been scheduled for Nov. 29 and Yang’s for Dec. 5 in Nobles County District Court.

    Alyssa Sobotka

    Alyssa Sobotka

    asobotka@dglobe.com
