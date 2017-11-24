Nobles County Deputy Michael Schei and his K-9 partner, Boritz, made two busts along Interstate 90 on Nov. 19 and 20.

The Sunday arrest resulted in the discovery of 20 pounds of methamphetamine. Monday’s arrest resulted in the discovery of 69 pounds of marijuana. Based on the street-market value, last week’s drug busts could have taken nearly half a million of illegal substances off the streets.

According to Buffalo Ridge Task Force Commander Nate Grimmius, the street value of the illegal substances depends on the quantity in which it’s sold.

Grimmius estimated 20 pounds of methamphetamine to be valued at $160,000 if sold in pound quantity or more than $385,000 if sold by ounces. He added that 69 pounds of marijuana would be valued at more than $70,000.

Nobles County Sheriff Kent Wilkening said he is proud of the work Schei and Boritz have done and the dedication they’ve shown through continuous training.

“Anytime you can get drugs off the street and keep them out of the hands of users, it is a good thing,” Wilkening said.

Facing charges

Dang Chang, 31, of Wausau, Wis. and Walter Yang, 51, of Milwaukee, Wis. are facing felony first-degree sale of 25 kilograms or more of marijuana and felony second-degree possession of 25 kilograms or more of marijuana after 69 pounds of marijuana were uncovered in their vehicle.

The charges stem from an early Nov. 20 traffic stop by a Nobles County Sheriff’s deputy after observing the defendants’ vehicle swerving between lanes on Interstate 90.

According to the criminal complaint, the deputy smelled a strong fragrance when making contact. The deputy detailed the defendants demonstrating nervous behavior as he inquired about where they were coming from and headed to.

The defendants said they had been in California and were traveling to Wisconsin, but Yang gave contradicting information on at least three occasions about how long and why he had been in California.

With assistance from the K-9 Unit, the deputy conducted a vehicle search. He uncovered the marijuana bulging from the car seats and within four metal plates that had been fastened to the frame of the vehicle.

The maximum sentence for the first-degree sale charge, the greater of the two offenses, is 30 years imprisonment and/or a $1 million fine.

Bail was set at $25,000 with conditions or $50,000 without.

Chang’s initial appearance has been scheduled for Nov. 29 and Yang’s for Dec. 5 in Nobles County District Court.

Monday’s marijuana bust came one day after Jon Guess, 62, of Sacramento, Calif. and Felicia Massey, 46, of Rescue, Calif. were arrested and charged for possessing 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

Guess and Massey are facing felony first-degree drugs, possession of 50 grams or more; gross misdemeanor fifth-degree controlled substance possession; and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges in Nobles County District Court.

Guess, who has a prior conviction, is being held on $150,000 conditional bail or $300,000 without. Massey is being held on a $100,000 conditional bail or $200,000 without.

Their initial appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29 in Nobles County District Court.