An officer with the White Earth Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop south of White Earth in northwest Minnesota when the suspect sped off while the officer was approaching the stopped vehicle.

The pursuit ended roughly six miles east of White Earth when the driver stopped the vehicle and ran into the woods.

The officer tried to track the suspect, but was unable to locate him. A Becker County Sheriff's police dog assisted with a 6.5-mile search, which led them to Cody Eagle Feather.

A subsequent search of his vehicle netted roughly five pounds of suspected marijuana, multiple drug paraphernalia, and small amounts of other possible drugs, said police.

Eagle Feather was booked into the Becker County Jail on multiple charges.

Assisting the White Earth Police Department was the Becker County Sheriff's Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.