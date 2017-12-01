The 21-year-old is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a warrant, Paddy was involved in an armed robbery on the reservation on Thanksgiving Day and then was reported as a shooter in an incident on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The Native American is described as 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

His tattoos include “Dreamcatcher” on right forearm, “Loyalty” on on top of right hand, “Chi-Town Native” and “pistol” on inside of left forearm and a large dollar sign on top of left hand.

The FBI has been investigating the case, but didn’t report on where the armed robbery took place or if anyone was injured in the shooting incident.

Scanner chatter indicated the shooting occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, and that the suspect could be headed toward International Falls or the Warroad area and could be armed and dangerous.

Chief Deputy Jon Froemke with the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office in International Falls confirmed that law enforcement in the area had been asked to be on the lookout for a suspect Thursday in a black Chevrolet Impala. Froemke did not know whether anyone was injured.

“There was a shooting and a suspect was possibly headed this way,” Froemke said.

Redby is about 30 miles north of Bemidji on the shores of Lower Red Lake.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 763-569-8000.