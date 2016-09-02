Sociology professor Jay Vargas lectures to students on the Worthington campus of Minnesota West Community and Technical College about how a school handled a discipline issue with a young student. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- As the 2016-17 academic year commences for students from pre-school through college age, hundreds of teachers are also back at work.

But few students or teachers could be more enthusiastic about another September in a classroom than Joel Javier “Jay” Vargas, a sociology instructor at Minnesota West Community and Technical College (MWCTC) since August 2011.

“Education has been the most important thing as far back as I can remember,” said Vargas, a native of Weslaco, Texas, a town about eight miles north of the U.S./Mexican border.

“My dad always told us, ‘Your job growing up is to get an education, and to do the best you can with it,’” quoted Vargas, 46.

“Mom said, ‘If you get a high school diploma, you can get a good job,’ and then it was, ‘If you get a college degree, you’ll get a good job,’ and then it was, ‘If you get a master’s degree, you’ll get a good job.’”

And although it took him 11 years to ultimately earn his bachelor’s degree, Vargas took his parents’ advice to heart and persisted in his quest for knowledge and education until he made it to the very top of the academic heap.

Today, Vargas has a collection of hard-fought degrees that would be impressive by any measure; a B.A. in sociology and an M.S. in sociology, both from the University of Texas-Pan American; an M.S. in ethnic and multicultural studies and a graduate certificate in cultural diversity, both from Minnesota State University-Mankato; a Ph.D. in rural sociology from South Dakota State University (completed in May 2010); and, most recently, a graduate certificate in child advocacy studies from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, granted in December 2015.

But those credentials are all the more extraordinary when one learns Vargas is the son of former migrant workers who had to leave school for the fields after only sixth grade (his mother, Balvina) and eighth grade (his father, Javier, who later earned a GED).

“I’ve given a talk here titled ‘From migrant worker to college professor,’” noted Vargas. “We all have stories, and everyone’s story is important.”

The story of his life

Vargas’ story includes his siblings, as well as his parents and grandparents.

“My parents were all born and bred in Texas, and my maternal grandmother died at age 107,” smiled Vargas.

“My sister, Eva, is only 11 months younger than me, and she graduated from the University of Notre Dame and from the University of Texas-Pan American with an M.A. in interdisciplinary studies; she works for the Texas Department of Transportation as a state auditor.”

Vargas’ “little baby brother,” as he fondly refers to Felix, who is 11 years his junior, graduated from South Texas College and is a certified pharmacy technician.

“It took me 11 years to get my bachelor’s degree because I worked during that time to help my sister pay her way through Notre Dame,” explained Vargas.

“Then she helped pay for my master’s degree, and when I was doing my Ph.D., she helped me out again, sending me $100 every other week -- $40 for gas, $60 for groceries -- because graduate teaching assistants don’t get paid a lot.”

Does that mean they have a model relationship?

“No,” Vargas said with a hearty laugh. “We’re normal siblings who can be at each other’s throats about things.”

Make no mistake: Family is of the utmost importance to Vargas, and he is proud to maintain his close familial ties.

“My dad has been here visiting for the last few weeks, and in October my brother is coming to visit,” assured Vargas, who typically makes the trek home to Texas in the summer months for an extended dose of family time.

Education is key

Vargas and his sister Eva together absorbed the lesson his parents worked hard to drill into their heads: Education is critical to improving one’s life.

“When I was 10 and my sister was 9, my mom took us to the tomato fields to work for one day,” recalled Vargas.

“She showed us how to pick tomatoes, then left us to work.

“We only lasted about 20 minutes before we were exhausted, frightened by the rattlesnakes in the fields and drenched red from the tomatoes.”

Although Vargas’ dad was somewhat unhappy with this “tough love” message, his mother defended her effort.

“She told him, ‘I took them so they would know that if they didn’t get an education, this would be their work,’” he recounted.

Around age 15, Vargas worked part-time in catering, which he didn’t enjoy at all. And even with all the efforts by his parents, he initially balked at the idea of college after finishing high school.

“When I was 18, I thought I didn’t want to go to college, that I wanted to work and earn money,” said Vargas.

He took a job with Pioneer Seed Company, working 30 hours in his first two days.

That was enough to convince him college looked like a preferable ride.

“I went home and told my dad, ‘This is hard work; I want to go to college,’ but I kept working there for three months, and then I worked there the following summer,” he said.

“I thank Pioneer for giving me a kick in the gluteus maximus to get myself in gear, and my paternal grandmother, who died when I was writing my Ph.D. dissertation, told me, ‘When your dad tells you to do something, you listen.’”

Teaching outlook, recognition

Choosing sociology as his primary field of study (he minored in criminal justice and psychology) was a no-brainer for Vargas, who also spent time during his degree-earning years working as a child protection officer, a fifth-grade bilingual teacher and a research associate with Texas A & M’s school of rural public health, among other positions.

“Sociology came naturally to me,” admitted Vargas of the discipline that analyzes humans’ social relationships, social behaviors and group interactions.

With an extremely diverse family background himself -- Vargas says he was raised as a Mexican-American, but his mother’s family is Mexican-Mescalero and his father’s family is Mexican-Cherokee -- Vargas is fascinated by people’s varied histories and the multi-layered experiences that shape them.

“I tell my students, ‘You are not a number,’” he emphasized. “I want my students to share their life stories with us, and while it’s not mandatory that they share, they get a lot more out of the class that way.”

Despite having worked in child protection, he came to realize that teaching would allow him to have a bigger impact.

“Instead of helping one family at a time, as a teacher I can use my own life experiences to help educate many students at once,” Vargas said. “I love my job, and when I really ‘get into’ my classes, I can lose track of time.”

Vargas’ passion for teaching sociology was quickly recognized; he was named the MWCTC Campus Teacher of the Year for 2013-14.

“Jay is an outstanding example of the faculty we have at MWCTC,” affirmed Jeff Williamson, the school’s provost.

“His experiences and educational background help students understand how to relate to the concepts within sociology; he makes learning relative to students and to current issues facing all people.”

Indeed, Vargas’ teaching philosophy is a melding of the methods he was exposed to as a student himself.

“All of my educational experiences were a little different, so you can see a little bit of all of them in my classes,” he explained. “Dr. Leibowitz used to say, ‘You catch or lose your students in the first five minutes,’ so I remember that, and Dr. Stover at SDSU used humor and cartoons in his classes, so I incorporate that.

“In my classes, I interject a lot of ‘How do you identify,’ ‘How were you raised,’ ‘Who were your grandparents,’ because all of that has an effect on a person, both positive and negative.”

Vargas’ cheerful, approachable demeanor is also another factor that makes him relatable to students.

“The way you see me in class is the way you see me in my office,” assured Vargas. “I don’t change for nobody, I stay the same person, and what you see is what you get.”

Having lived in a Worthington residence within walking distance of the MWCTC campus for over five years now, Vargas considers Worthington a comfortable home.

“It’s beautiful, very diverse and everyone is intermixed here,” said Vargas. “I love it here, but when I lived in Brookings (from 2004-11), it took me longer to acclimate to the area; over time, I called it home.

“I feel fully acclimated here; I have a lot of friends who want to take me ice fishing, but I haven’t done that yet, and I do like fishing and hunting, but I haven’t gotten to do that in a long time.”

Williamson attests to Vargas’ commitment to southwest Minnesota.

“Jay chose to be a part of our community because he believes in our mission of access and service,” asserted Williamson.

One example of that is Vargas’ involvement on the Nobles County Integration Collaborative’s council.

“We discuss how we can bring all the communities together and make sure everybody has a voice, a vote and no one is favored over someone else,” listed Vargas. “We talk about what is in the greater community’s best interest and work to get the parents involved in their kids’ -- and their own -- education.

“Parental involvement in kids’ education is the key.”

Vargas also serves on the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths commission and is a past state conference presenter.

“One of the main things we address is how to get the safety messages out there to all different ethnic groups,” Vargas stressed. “We assume everyone here understands English, but in Worthington we have over 60 different ethnic groups and 30 or more languages, so how do we reach all those people?”

Down time

When Vargas isn’t working, he is a devotee of the National Geographic and History channels. He also enjoys trying out Worthington’s varied restaurants (he’s partial to Lupita’s) and listening to music, slyly revealing he sometimes blasts tunes from his eclectic collection while cruising in his truck.

“The lives of everyone everywhere fascinate me,” admitted Vargas. “When I’m in the grocery store and hear people speaking their native languages, I go near them just to listen; it’s so beautiful because they’re practicing their culture.

“I tell my students to be proud of where they come from, don’t let anybody tell you you’re not important.”

Having heeded his parents’ advice to pursue as much education as possible, Vargas nevertheless is the last person to rest on his laurels or flaunt his earned title of “Doctor.”

“I’m very humble because of my beginnings,” said Vargas. “I always remember where I grew up, and that grounds me very quickly.

“I dedicated my dissertation to both of my grandmothers, even though they died before I completed it,” he shared.

“If you’re a religious person -- and I talk to Jesus, who I call ‘Jesse,’ every morning -- then you know that life goes on and when a person dies, you should be happy for them because they’re going to a better place.

“That’s the sociology in me.”