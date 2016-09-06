WORTHINGTON -- Nobles County commissioners on Tuesday voted to move ahead with plans to demolish houses on two properties recently acquired by the county through tax forfeiture.

Tuesday’s action will allow the county auditor-treasurer to advertise for bids for the demolition of the homes, one at 105 S. Chestnut St., Ellsworth, and the other at 401 Harrison St., Round Lake, and to draft an agreement with the lowest responsible bidder to present to the county board.

The properties became the responsibility of the county in July.

Nobles County Administrator Tom Johnson said he did a walk-through of both houses. He noted that the house in Round Lake is partially collapsed, while a garage on the parcel is “leaning significantly toward the neighbor’s house.”

The house in Ellsworth, Johnson said, is structurally square, but is very small with an interior in “very poor condition.”

Johnson estimated there is enough money in the county’s fund for tax-forfeited properties to demolish both houses.

If the houses can be demolished yet this fall, Auditor-Treasurer Beth Van Hove said the county could auction the bare lots early next year.

“We’ll have a number of bare lots and you, as a board, would need to determine the minimum bid fee,” Van Hove said, adding that there are several steps to be taken before an auction could occur.

In the past year, Nobles County has funded the demolition of property on four tax-forfeited parcels.

In other action, the board:

Learned in committee reports that AGCO Jackson is working on a purchase agreement with Ferrara Candy to purchase the former Farley’s & Sathers Candy Company complex in Round Lake.

Set the 2017 county cafeteria contribution at $715 per month per full-time-equivalent employees -- an increase from the $636 per month paid in 2016.

Approved a conditional use permit for Phase 4 construction plans for the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System from near Adrian into the city of Worthington.

Approved a continuation of a conditional use permit for Brian Lindemann, Rushmore, to operate a gravel pit in the southwest quarter of Section 25, Little Rock Township. This was a three-year review of a six-year permit.

Approved a conditional use permit for Jake and Jill Cuperus, Wilmont, to operate Local Harvest in the former Prairie View Golf Links clubhouse.

Approved a resolution renewing a joint powers agreement between the Nobles County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension regarding the county’s willingness to assist in any Internet Crimes Against Children investigations.

Authorized termination of an agreement between Nobles County Community Services and Stratis Health. The agreement was initially signed in December 2015 with NCCS understanding that Stratis would assist the agency in bringing its practices and policies up to date. Stratis, however, only provides consulting services.

“We can’t complete the tasks they’re requiring of us,” said NCCS Director Stacie Golombiecki, noting that Stratis was able to update the agency’s privacy policies during the first six months of the contract.

Received an update from Nobles County Emergency Management Director Joyce Jacobs. September is Emergency Preparedness Month, and Jacobs spoke of plans for a tabletop exercise this fall, and a full-scale exercise in the spring involving a decommissioned school bus.