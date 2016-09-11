Meeting on school district bond is tonight

The meetings will provide residents of District 518 the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the master plan and present the question being proposed on the ballot. The opportunity to ask questions related to the district’s need for space and about the bond election with occur after a short presentation of information. The district is also willing to offer an opportunity for residents to tour the facilities during the school day, in order to get a first-hand view of the need for more space.

An additional public meeting on the bond referendum is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 11.