Residents still split over district referendum

WORTHINGTON -- An informational meeting was hosted Monday night in the Worthington High School band room to discuss and get input from community members about the upcoming District 518 bond referendum.

Superintendent John Landgaard opened the meeting by presenting a chart that displayed the significant and steady increase in enrollment of the last couple of years. In addition, the chart showed projections of future enrollment growth, and Landgaard explained that the district’s facilities are exceeding their capacities.

Tiffany Neugebauer, middle school teacher, said she is teaching four classes this year, and each has around 30 kids. She said it is very difficult for her to give her students the attention they need.

“I think we are forgetting about our little kids, and who needs to keep Worthington growing. … If we don’t give them the correct education, they are going to go elsewhere,” Neugebauer said.

Sal Bagley, architect from Wold Architects and Engineers, explained the master plan and all the improvements it includes. She said the new high school building that would result from the referendum’s passage would have a capacity of more than 1,100 students. It would have more than 26 classrooms, art labs, administrative offices and three full-size gymnasiums, among other amenities.

Landgaard said the project proposes the discontinuation of West Learning Center. The current Prairie Elementary will be for pre-K to second-graders and Community Education. The current middle school will be used for third- and fifth-graders plus students from the intermediate school. Students from sixth to eighth grades will be placed in the current high school, while new the high school will be used by students in ninth through 12th grades.

The overall referendum amount is slated at $79 million, which is expected to be paid by 2023. Landgaard said an agricultural non-homestead valued at $12,000 will see an increase of $25.95 per acre. For a residential home valued at $125,000, the tax increase for the year would be $213.91.

Several farmers expressed concern about the tax increases, with one suggesting expanding current facilities instead.

According to school board member Linden Olson, agriculture land payback is around 50 percent.

“I think the middle ground is the tax bill did not pass (in the state legislature) and it would have gave some relief to farmers, but now that the tax bill did not pass, it is still a larger burden on farmers and we don’t control that,” Landgaard said.

An additional public meeting on the bond referendum is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 11.