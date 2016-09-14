District 518 hosting public open houses
WORTHINGTON -- District 518 invites district residents to come in and the school facilities next week. The open houses are being hosted to give residents the opportunity to see how the facilities are currently being utilized and also to ask questions regarding the upcoming referendum.
The following are the open house dates and times:
Worthington Middle School: 7:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Prairie Elementary: 7:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Worthington High School: 7:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 22
West Learning Center/ALC: 7:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 22.