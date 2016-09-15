District 518 plans open houses next week

WORTHINGTON -- Worthington School District 518 will host open houses Tuesday through Thursday at its facilities with the goal of giving residents an opportunity to see the schools’ conditions before they vote on the referendum bond.

Superintendent John Landgaard said he hopes residents will take advantage of the opportunity so they can experience first-hand the space needs in the district.

“They will see how busy we are, how many kids are in our support services areas like the gym and the food services,” Landgaard said. “It is an opportunity for people to understand what it is happening on a daily basis in our schools.”

Open houses are planned from 7:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. each day, with the Worthington Middle School open house on Tuesday; Prairie Elementary open house Wednesday; and Worthington High School and the West Learning Center open houses on Thursday.

Landgaard said the school buildings are exceeding their capacities. He explained one of the main priorities of the school board is to keep each class size as low as possible, but that will be hard to maintain with the expected future enrollment growth.

“Research will tell you that lower class sizes are a better learning environment, and it gives kids a better opportunity to succeed,” he said.

According to Landgaard, 10 years ago each classroom had approximately 20 students; they have now reached 26 kids per classroom. The district has tried to keep classroom sizes in the high school lower than 30, but there are several that exceed that number.

Landgaard said education requirements have changed from the time most of the school buildings were built. He gave several examples, such as the number of square feet needed per student and the addition of elective classes and special education.

“Years ago there have might be classes with more kids in it, but the requirements have changed,” Landgaard said. “For example, special education did not exist 40 years ago, or if it did, it did not exist the way it does now. Computers were not part of the educational process, there were less elective opportunities for kids 40 years ago, there was an agriculture program or business program, but probably there were not any type of art programs.”

Landgaard said people will not only be able to see the infrastructure needs of each building, but also the different ways each one of them works.

“Many people have a perception that kids at the ALC are ‘problem kids’ and that is far from the case; they are kids that have a different learning need,” he said. “They are good kids who are trying to get an education. We want them to understand that the ALC program is a vital part of our school system.”

While the West Learning Center was meant to be replaced years ago, the school district was forced to keep using it due to the increase in students. Landgaard said the building is serving its purpose right now, but it is not an adequate environment for students.

“Prairie Elementary School was built to replace it, but because of space issues we had to continue using it,” Landgaard said. “If we would have another facility we would move out tomorrow, but we don’t.”