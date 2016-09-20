District 518 board approves maximum levy

WORTHINGTON -- The District 518 Board of Education approved the maximum proposed 2016 levy Tuesday during its Tuesday meeting.

The maximum proposed levy is $4,662,246, which represents a decrease of 10.5 percent. The final levy will be decided on Dec. 20 at the regular school meeting.

“It is still fluctuating,” District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard said. “That’s why we approved the maximum levy, so we can get that correct once we approved a dollar figure on December.”

In an unrelated matter, Early Childhood Education Coordinator Tara Thompson spent a good portion of the meeting talking about programs taking place this year in her department. These include Early Childhood Family Education and Even Start Family Literacy programs, which parents and children are invited to attend. Other programs offered by the district are School Readiness, which is available for 3- to-4 year olds, and EC Screening, which invites children older than 3.

Thompson also mentioned that 20 scholarships are available for children who qualified for the School Readiness and Even Start Family Literacy programs. She was excited to communicate the increased of children attending kindergarten with previous pre-K experience. The total enrollment in kindergarten is 258 students this semester, and 228 of those children have pre-K experience -- an approximately 8 percent improvement compared to last year.

Thompson also mentioned some of the difficulties the program is experiencing, such as a lack of space and transportation.

“With the budgets that I have available currently, I am probably offering as much as I can,” Thompson said. “I know there are revenue sources that have been out there available to us and we had to turn them down because we haven't had the space to expand.”

Even though Thompson noted that the state wants schools to have 100 percent of its children with pre-K experience, she’s optimistic about the direction the district is heading.

“I think the gain from 80 to 88 percent is evidence of the state’s value in early childhood education.” she said. “I think that most of the school districts are hitting that 80 to 90 percent.”

In other business:

Joslin Gonzalez-Mejia was approved to be the student school board representative. Board member Steve Schnieder said the board interviewed several students, and Gonzalez-Mejia was one of the top candidates of the group. The board will continue with the interview process to select its second student representative.

The Truth in Taxation Hearing was approved for 6 p.m. Dec. 20 in the high school media center.