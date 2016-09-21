66th annual Tri-State Band Festival is Saturday

LUVERNE -- High school bands from Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota will converge on Luverne this Saturday for the 66th annual Tri-State Band Festival.

This year’s event will feature 20 bands participating in parade and field contests. The public is invited to attend to cheer them on.

The parade competition begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Main Street in downtown Luverne. Thirteen marching bands will perform in the parade, with parade marshals including Tom and Lola Haugen.

Following the parade, the public is invited to the Cardinal Football Field on the Luverne Public School grounds, 709 N. Kniss Ave., to watch the flags wave, hear the horns blare and see the intricate maneuvers of 11 bands in the field competition. This event begins at 12:30 p.m. Admission to the competition is by purchasing a Tri-State Band Festival button. The buttons may be purchased during the parade or will be sold at the gate.

People may also choose to purchase a copy of the 66th annual Tri-State Band Festival booklet, which features information on the competing bands and about their performances.

An estimated 2,000 band members are expected to be in Luverne for Saturday’s event. Bands participating include Adrian, Murray County Central, Pipestone Area, Stewartville, Worthington and Luverne in Minnesota; Boyden-Hull, George-Little Rock, Sibley-Ocheyedan and West Lyon in Iowa; and Brandon Valley, Garretson, Lennox, Madison, O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Tea, West Central and Yankton in South Dakota.

The Luverne Middle and High School bands are the host bands for the competition.

The event will go on, rain or shine.