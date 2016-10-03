Advocates, foes making case as District 518 vote nears

WORTHINGTON -- A little more than one month from today, District 518 residents will vote on whether to move forward on construction of a new high school. As Nov. 8 draws closer, referendum proponents and opponents alike are working to get their respective messages heard.

According to the Proposal for Review and Comment submitted Aug. 2 to the Minnesota Department of Education, the overall referendum amount is slated at $79 million, which is expected to be paid by 2041. Interest over the life of the bonds is $44,754,973, which brings the total cost to taxpayers to $123,754,973.

During a Sept. 12 public hearing -- the most recent such meeting on the referendum -- District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard said an agricultural non-homestead valued at $12,000 will see a tax increase of $25.95 per acre. For a residential home valued at $125,000, the tax increase for the year would be $213.91.

Landgaard and supporters of the bond referendum state that the district’s facilities are exceeding their capacities, resulting in the need for a new high school. Projections show a steady increase in student enrollment over the next several years.

According to the referendum proposal, current facilities are equipped to hold approximately 3,000 students, and there are 3,003 students enrolled this year. For the 2017-2018 school year, enrollment projections indicate an increase of 216 students in grades K-12. A chart included in the proposal shows enrollment projections through 2025.

Dan Greve, chair of the Strong Schools, Strong Communities Committee, said the group has been putting the word out about district needs and some of thepotential consequencesof a no vote. Committee members have been active on Facebook, as well as with face-to-face interaction with residents.

“I have a daughter that is in the district, and she has gotten a great education so far,” Greve said. “That being said, with the projected enrollment increase, the ability to provide quality education to our students would be impacted if we don't do something with the facilities.”

Also during the Sept. 12 meeting, Landgaard mentioned some of the measures the schools would have to consider if the referendum doesn’t pass.

“The board has not made a long-term decision (on what should happen) if it does not pass, but eventually we are going to have to start talking about increasing class size, and they are already getting a large potential reduction of electives so we have more classroom space for other things,” said Landgaard, who also suggested “maybe potentially altering schedules.”

Opposing the referendum is the Worthington Citizens for Progress Committee, which circulated a flyer in the community on King Turkey Day asking JBS to contribute $50 million toward the construction of the new facility.

‘We are grateful for the positive impact JBS has on the community of Worthington. … We think now would be a great time for them to really show how committed they are to the city of Worthington and contribute $50,000,000 to this school project for the children,” the flyer stated.

Multiple attempts have been made by the Daily Globe to contact the committee via an email address of worthingtoncitizensforprogress@gmail.com to obtain further elaboration on its referendum position. The committee, thus far, has declined interviews.

"Thanks for responding but our meager efforts aren't newsworthy," a committee email -- signed "Worthington Citizens for Progress Committee" with no name attached -- states in response to an interview request.

"The important issue here is that with all the reporting you have done and will be doing on the school bond many people of Worthington think the nearly $124 million in proposed total new property taxes should reported be on page 1 of the Globe,” the email adds. “There are many other aspects of this proposal as well but this one seems to be noticeably absent. You don't need us to report that number."

Greg Raymo, president and CEO of First State Bank Southwest, who supports the referendum, said this is a long-term investment in the development of Worthington.

“Don’t let that number alarm you, because what it is really doing is emphasizing what a long-term decision this is,” Raymo said.

Raymo also said it’s the perfect time to start the project, and that delaying it is only going to result in a higher price tag in the long run.

“If we hold this down -- which we have the right to do -- but if we vote it down, we know our construction cost is going to be greater five or four years from now,” Raymo said. “More importantly, never in my lifetime, would we have been able to borrow money so inexpensively.”

Raising a new issue Monday, the Worthington Citizens for Progress Committee posted a statement on its Facebook page alleging District 518 of illegal campaign activity. A photo of the sample referendum ballot on the school district website was displayed in its post, which had the oval next to the “yes” vote filled in and the oval next to the “no” left blank.

‘It is against Minnesota law for government bodies to use taxpayer money to tell voters to vote yes,’ the post said.

Landgaard said the ballot displayed on the website was posted because of a mistake made by a school district employee, and that the matter was addressed immediately after he learned of the error.

“What happened is that somebody uploaded the wrong version of the ballot in the school website,” Landgaard said in a phone interview. “There were two versions -- one colored and another one that wasn't, and the wrong one was placed on the district website. It was purely unintentional.”

Landgaard declined to reveal the name of the person who had written the ballot, but stressed that ICS Consulting, which has partnered with District 518 in preparation of the referendum, was not involved.

“Our business partners are not responsible for those flyers,” Landgaard said. “They have nothing to do with it.”

Some community members -- including farmers -- are concerned about the tax increase. Inaction earlier this year in the state legislature resulted in a failure to decrease the tax burden farmers now face with school referendums.

Raymo said he’s aware of this problem and is very optimistic that when the legislature reconvenes in January, the bill will be one of the first agenda items discussed.

“The farmers do carry the burden and we recognize that,” Raymo said. “If it (bill in legislature) passes, it would be retroactive to this vote. We have to vote on this referendum in anticipation that 40 percent exemption (for farmers) is coming.”

Greve also acknowledges the burden on farmers, but said the district’s facilities issues need to be addressed if Worthington wants to continue developing.

“This problem is not going away,” Greve said. “Yes, everybody recognizes it is a large amount of money, but it is a long-term investment in the community, and I think everybody hopes that this legislation piece comes through and gets addressed.”

The next public hearing on the referendum will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Worthington High School band room.