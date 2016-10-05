Minnesota West hosts Career Expo

WORTHINGTON -- More than 1,700 sophomores and juniors from Worthington, Adrian and Fulda high schools, among many others in the region, attended a Career Expo Wednesday morning on the Minnesota West Community and Technical College campus.

The annual Career Expo event, first hosted in 2002, is an effort coordinated between several education and workforce agencies, including Southwest West Central Service Cooperative (SWSC). The expo aims to provide high school students guidance about job and educational opportunities in southwest Minnesota.

“We are trying to show them that you don’t have to leave southwest Minnesota to have a good education and also to have some great employment,” said Mary Mortier, career assessment coordinator at SWSC.

Mortier said the event represents a great opportunity for sophomores and juniors to start thinking about their future career choices. She added that the expo is designed to give students valuable information about a variety of fields, so they can start choosing classes relevant to their future.

“This is just the beginning of the exploration,” Mortier said. “This is a great opportunity for them to start getting some ideas for summer employment, internships or job shadows and pick their classes in certain directions.”

Students walked along the Minnesota West campus and participated in the fast-paced, interactive “Career is Right” game show testing. As a new addition to the event, several speakers shared their career experiences with students.

Mortier said 60 different exhibitors -- with Wal-Mart. Wells Fargo and Hy-Vee among them -- came to campus for the event. Students also had the chance to receive information about educational opportunities at Minnesota West.

Mortier said she thinks responsibility is one of the most important qualities employers look in potential employees .

“It is very important being a person of integrity, ”Mortier said. “Showing up for work on time, staying off on technology that doesn't pertain to work when you are at work, and doing what you say you were going to do.”

In addition to those skills, Mortier said students need to be aware of some of the high-demand jobs of the future.

“Kids need to be aware of where the great needs are right now in the jobs, and that it’s in the skilled trade jobs and in the health care field,” Mortier said. “Job openings in those fields are abundant and pay well, too.”

Even though Mortier said she encourages students to pursue careers in these fields, she said it’s most important that students choose careers they’re passionate about.

Layne Benson, a junior at Luverne High School, knows exactly what career she wants to pursue in the future. She has been interested in the arts and video games since she was a young girl.

“There are so many things I like about video games,” Benson said. “I would like to become a video game designer because I like to do art and video games; it will be great to do both of those things.”

Claire Jucht, a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee, said she thinks students should pursue careers they are truly passionate about. In addition, from her personal experience, she said shadowing professionals could be very helpful for students in making their final career choices.

“I have a family member who is a dietician, so I was able to have a first-hand experience on what a dietician does,” Jucht said. “It is something that I grew passion for.”

Mortier said she is very grateful for all the contributors who donated money and time to make the Career Expo possible.

“I am thankful for all the people coming in and willing to share all this with the kids because they want southwest Minnesota to be great, too,” Mortier said.